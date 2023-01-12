Matthew T. Kirtland, the magisterial district judge for the District 28-3-03 court, has announced his candidacy for Court of Common Pleas judge in Venango County.
Kirtland is running for one of the open positions created by the retirements of judges Robert L. Boyer and Oliver J. Lobaugh. He will cross file as a Republican and Democrat in the May 16 primary election.
President Biden has signed legislation that will reauthorize northwest Pennsylvania’s Oil Region National Heritage Area for the next 15 years along with 54 other National Heritage Areas throughout the country.
Penn State Extension, in partnership with the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Bureau of Forestry and the Clarion County Forest Stewardship Committee, will host the Clarion Forest Landowner Conference from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Grunenwald Science & Tech…
Sugarcreek Borough Council members were presented with two solutions during their meeting Wednesday regarding concerns raised by Venango Water Sewage owner Kevin Rhodes about a water line crossing a culvert.