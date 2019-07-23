Personnel from the state's Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement will canvas Venango County during August as part of its efforts to ensure dogs are licensed, vaccinated and safe.
"If a dog gets lost, having a current license is the fastest way for it to be returned with its owner," said a press release from the office of Venango County Treasurer Deborah Sharpe.
The release warned that dogs found without a license could be taken to a shelter far from home and be adopted by another family if the owner cannot be identified.
State law requires dogs three months of age and older to be licensed, with the license fastened to the dogs' collar.
The law also requires dogs and catsthat enters a human dwellingover three months of age to be vaccinated for rabies.
Dog license and vaccination facts
-- Licenses can be purchased at the Venango County treasurer's office, or at any of five agents' offices within the county.
-- Dog license fees are $6.50 for spayed or neutered dogs and $8.50 for those that aren't.
-- Senior citizens and persons with disabilities may purchase a license for $4.50 for spayed or neutered dogs and $6.50 if not.
-- Licenses my also be purchased online using the Venango County website.
-- The maximum fine per violation of the licensing requirement and rabies law is $300, court costs may also be assessed.
-- Those with questions can call 432-9526
