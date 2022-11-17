Clarion County residents may begin purchasing dog licenses for 2023 on Dec. 1.

Dog licenses should be purchased by Jan. 1 for all dogs 3 months of age and up. The licenses can be purchased at the county treasurer’s office, through the mail or online.

Community News

TubaChristmas concert set Dec. 9

The Redbank Valley Historical Society will present TubaChristmas on Friday, Dec. 9, in the History Center (the former Northwest Bank building) at 301 Broad St., New Bethlehem.

Community News

Area AA meetings listed

The Tri-City area Alcoholics Anonymous organization has provided the following updated information about when and where meetings are held regularly in the area.