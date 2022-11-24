Dog licenses will go on sale Dec. 1.
State law requires that all dogs three months or older be licensed each year.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Dog licenses will go on sale Dec. 1.
State law requires that all dogs three months or older be licensed each year.
Relay for Life teams of Venango County are again participating in the American Cancer Society’s Daffodil Days.
Julie Cartwright of Franklin announces the marriage of her son, Zachary Cartwright, to Dr. Kristen Underbrink of Corpus Christi, Texas.
Tri-City Duplicate Bridge
Dog licenses will go on sale Dec. 1.
The Chocoholics For a Cause Relay for Life team will set up a fundraising station from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday at the Cranberry Mall.
The following students at Clarion-Limestone High School were named to the honors lists for the first quarter grading period:
Nov. 23, 2000
The following students at Clarion-Limestone Elementary School were named to the honors lists for the first quarter grading period:
Bob and Tina Hoover of Seneca are celebrating their 50-year wedding anniversary Friday.
Tri-County Singles
Tea Party Patriots cancel meetings
The following students at Venango Technology Center were named to the list of excellence for the first quarter grading period:
Central Elementary School won the Brightest Lights & Most Sparkle award for the Electric Lights Parade held Saturday during Franklin’s Light Up Night celebration.
The Cornerstone Bible Church, located at 407 W. First St. in Oil City, will offer a free community Thanksgiving dinner from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday.
The Venango County Historical Society will host a Christmas luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Egbert-Mullins-Koos House in Franklin.
The Leeper Flower Pad will host its annual Light Up Night beginning at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at the intersection of routes 36 and 66 in Leeper.
Venango Technology Center’s chapter of the National Technical Honor Society welcomed 40 new members from six sending school districts.
This year’s Friends for Food campaign has climbed past $31,000 and is now at $31,660.33.
The Oil Region Alliance will announce the winners of the 2022 Outdoor Recreation Business Plan contest at 7:15 a.m. Friday, Dec. 2, and give away prizes.
The following students at West Forest High School were named to the honors lists for the first quarter grading period:
The following students at West Forest Elementary School were named to the honors list for the first quarter grading period:
The following students at East Forest High School were named to the honors lists for the first quarter grading period:
The following students at East Forest Elementary School were named to the honors lists for the first quarter grading period:
The following students at Franklin High School were named to the honors lists for the first quarter grading period:
Oil City TOPS
Christina Tiffany Rizer and Jacob Calvin Tepke were united in marriage at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 30, 2022, at St. Joseph Church in Lucinda.
Nov. 22, 2000
Graduates
Michael and Nancy Weaver of Oil City are celebrating their 45th wedding anniversary Saturday.
(The Nifty at 90 series in today’s newspaper spotlights Verda Mae Strawbridge of Franklin. The article was published by her daughter, Elizabeth Young.)
Oil City is informing its residents that Friday’s garbage collection will be picked up on Saturday this week due to the Thanksgiving holiday.
Forest Area School District Superintendent Amanda E. Hetrick was administered her oath of office to the state Board of Education on Thursday, three weeks after her confirmation to the board by the state Senate.
Thursday, Nov. 24
Nov. 21, 2000
Anna L. and John H. Burkett Sr. of Franklin will mark their 60th wedding anniversary on Thursday.
Even flurries and cold temperatures couldn’t put a chill on the warm feeling felt by the beneficiaries and 80 Friends for Food volunteers at the Rocky Grove fire hall on Saturday morning, as area residents arrived to pick up their free Thanksgiving turkeys and vouchers.
The developers of a solar farm in Clarion County have received preliminary approval of their land use application.
This year’s Friends for Food campaign has climbed passed $30,000 and is now at $30,655.33.
Clarion County has received a $900,000 grant from the state’s Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program for rehabilitation work at the county courthouse.
Twelve mature trees were recently planted in Clarion County Park in Shippenville. The trees were donated by Kronospan, a manufacturer of wood-based panel products that has operations worldwide, including in Clarion County.