A new Dollar General store has opened at 2360 Route 157.
The store provides household essentials, food, over-the-counter medications, baby items and more. It also features party and home decor items.
The newspaper will publish its annual Racing section later this month and is looking for local racers to be featured in the special section.
May 3, 2000
The Oil Region Astronomical Society will host an in-person public night from 7:30 to 11 p.m. Saturday at the ORAS Learning Center located about 1,500 feet north of Camp Coffman on Camp Coffman Road.
Fryburg is gearing up for its annual Mayfest celebration Friday and Saturday, May 27-28, along Route 208 in Fryburg and Marble.
The Forest County Country Music Association will hold the first night of singing and playing music of the season with an open jam session at 7 p.m. Friday, May 13, at the MACA Building in Marienville.
Cameron Weller of Oil City was honored as an Eagle Scout during a ceremony held Saturday at Oil Creek State Park.
The Venango Museum of Art, Science and Industry has partnered with Life Ministries to offer tours of Joseph Sibley’s River Ridge mansion Thursday, June 2.
Three summer STEM workshops for children in third and fourth grades will be held Mondays, June 13, June 20 and June 27, at the Venango Museum of Art, Science and Industry.
May 2, 2000
Two members of the Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug & Alcohol Commission (AICDAC) were making homes a little safer on Saturday.
More groups and organizations are bringing back their special events, so the newspaper has restarted its weekly calendar of events listing to help readers find things to do in the community. The Events Hub will be featured each Friday in The Derrick and The News-Herald.
May 1, 2000
The Oil Region Alliance and eight neighboring counties are celebrating National Travel and Tourism Week starting Sunday and continuing through next Saturday.
As an effort to build appreciation for forests, the people who care for them and the importance of tending to them, the Penn State Extension is offering a program called “A Walk in the Woods.”
AWARDED — Shenessa Rossetti, who is the nurse for East Forest schools, was chosen as the recipient of the School Nurse Excellence Award for the northwest region of Pennsylvania. Rossetti was nominated by her peers for the honor. She received her award from Forest Area School District superin…
City workers in Franklin will complete the spring street sweeping schedule next week, just in time for the city’s annual SPIFIY (Show Pride In Franklin, It’s Yours) Day on Wednesday when crews will clean streets, sidewalks, alleys and parks in the downtown business district.
April 29, 2000
The following students at Venango Technology Center were named to the list of excellence for the third quarter grading period:
The Oil City Main Street Program will hold its annual meeting and reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, May 9, in the Great Room of the National Transit Building, 206 Seneca St.
The Franklin Gardeners Association has been hard at work planning for this year’s May Garden Mart in downtown Franklin. The area’s premier gardening event will be held Saturday and Sunday, May 7-8, in Franklin’s Fountain Park.
April 28, 2000
(The Nifty at 90 series in today’s newspaper spotlights Bob “Brud” Rainsberger of Franklin. The article was submitted by his family.)
Franklin School Board members have accepted the recommendation of the board’s operations committee to budget several capital projects for the 2022-23 school year.
Over its 125 years as a church in Oil City, Zion Lutheran has been home to generations of families in the area.
HARRISBURG — Several grant awards totaling $2,234,006 were recently announced by state agencies that will fund several projects in Clarion County.
The Keystone Fly Fishers will host a fly casting skills challenge program beginning at 10 a.m. on the first three Saturdays in June at Oil Creek State Park.
April 27, 2000
Canal Township supervisors will host a scrap metal cleanup day from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 14, at the township building.
HARRISBURG — The tri-county area’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for March is down from the previous month, according to the state Department of Labor & Industry.
Valley Grove School Board on Monday awarded a contract for roof repairs at Rocky Grove High School.
