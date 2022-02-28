The Downs Building was built in 1894 as part of the rebuilding of Oil City following the Great Fire and Flood of 1892 that destroyed much of the downtown on the city’s North Side.
Local architect Joseph P. Brenot designed the chateauesque style building for Patrick Downs, according to Oil Region Alliance vice president Dan Twombly. He added that Brenot designed a number of other local buildings, including Crossing Free Methodist Church in Oil City.
Many businesses have taken up residence in one of the spacious buildings that line Liberty Street in Franklin over the years, and an interesting endeavor there in the 1940s was a private detective agency — the Eagle Detective Bureau.
JOINS FACULTY — David Wilson of Pleasantville has joined the faculty at Northern Pennsylvania Regional College, where he will teach criminal justice at Pitt-Titusville’s Education and Training Hub. Wilson, a native of Oil City, has a long history of law enforcement in the region. He worked i…
HARRISBURG — Ahead of winter weather and icy conditions expected across most of the state tonight, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will implement vehicle restrictions on Interstates 79 and 80.
Tri-City Duplicate Bridge — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Burdell and Norm Sherman, first; Mary Emanuele and Maryanne Richardson, second; and Laura Flick and Karen Steele, third.
Valley Grove School Board members discussed at their meeting Tuesday what to do with $11,000 the high school baseball team raised for a trip down South that the team had to cancel because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Venango County is offering assistance to residents who pay rent through the county’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program, which was created to help renters dealing with financial challenges related to the pandemic.
The Mill Creek Coalition of Clarion and Jefferson counties announced Peter Dalby and Terry Morrow — MCC officers, Trout Unlimited members and retired Clarion University biology faculty members — received the Mayfly Award during the fall meeting of the PA Abandoned Mine Reclamation Conference.