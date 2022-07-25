Dozens of VWs were on the move at annual cruise

Eight year-old Giavonna Patton, left, and her 10-year-old sister, Isabella, of Limestone Township, sit in their father’s Lego-themed Volkswagen at Piney Meadows Campground on Saturday. More than 50 Volkswagens were on display at the seventh annual “Dubs on the Move.”
This 1992 Volkswagen Doka was imported from Holland, where it had been used by the Dutch forestry authority. The three-door vehicle, which is owned by Mike Scott, of Limestone Township, has four-wheel drive and was never exported to the United States.
There were rows of Volkswagens of all shapes and sizes at Piney Meadows Campground on Saturday. After the cruise, the “Dubs” took to the road for a 50-mile jaunt through Cook Forest before ending the road rally in Summerville.
LIMESTONE — About 50 Volkswagens were on the move Saturday in Clarion County, as the seventh annual “Dubs on the Move” VW Cruise started at Piney Meadows Campground and wound its way through Cook Forest before ending in Summerville, where it joined “Barrage Fest 3” music festival.
Knox and Shawna Patton, of Limestone Township, have been hosting the Dubs since Dave Runyan turned it over to them six years ago.
