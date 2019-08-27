Drake Day event draws more than 450 visitors

A "Spinosaurus Encounter!" presented by the Carnegie Museum of Natural History was part of Drake Well Museum and Park's annual Drake Day celebration held Saturday. The theme for this year's Drake Day was the origins of oil. (Contributed photo)
Drake Well Museum and Park hosted more than 450 visitors at its annual Drake Day event on Saturday, which also marked the 160th anniversary of Col. Edwin L. Drake's successful oil strike that launched the oil industry.
The theme for this year's Drake Day was the origins of oil.