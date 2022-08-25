Drake Day will be celebrated Saturday at museum

Drake Well Museum and Park will host Drake Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday to commemorate the 163rd anniversary of the Drake Well oil strike and the birth of the modern petroleum industry.

This year’s event theme is “Preserving our Legacy” and will showcase photo presentations of what was, a sneak peek at future exhibits, a family scavenger hunt, and hands-on activities for children.

Community News

Briggs will coordinate safety at Grove

  • By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer

Valley Grove School Board members approved naming Superintendent Kevin Briggs the district’s school safety and security coordinator during the panel’s meeting Monday.

Tri-county gas prices continue to decline

  • From staff reports

PITTSBURGH — Although tri-county area gas prices this week are above the western Pennsylvania average of $4.25, all three counties continue to to be on par with the nation in weekly drops, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

Seneca tribe returns to Tionesta
  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

TIONESTA — The Allegany River Dancers from the Seneca tribe in Salamanca, New York, returned to the Tionesta Indian Festival on Saturday night to an overflow crowd.

Veterans treated to picnic
  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

SHIPPENVILLE — For the 12th consecutive year, Clarion County military veterans were treated to a picnic at Clarion County Park on Saturday afternoon.

WEDDING: Brancato/Griffith
Joseph and Shannon Thomas Brancato of Conneaut Lake announce the marriage of their daughter, Kenzie Jo Brancato, to Dr. Justin Griffith of Youngstown, Ohio.