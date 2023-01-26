Drake Museum Winter Academy program will focus on birds

The Barrow-Civic Theatre and the Franklin Rotary Club will present the sixth annual Celebration of Talent competition at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, in conjunction with Franklin On Ice weekend festivities.
The Cochranton Presbyterian Church Women’s Association is collecting donated used Bibles and other Christian literature that will be shipped to the Love Packages organization for distribution all over the world.
JOINS LAW FIRM — Alexander L. Spaid, a 2014 Franklin High School graduate, has joined the Dale Woodard Gent McFate Law Firm in Franklin as an associate attorney. Spaid is a 2018 Grove City College graduate and obtained his law degree from the Duquesne University School of Law in 2022 He was …