Drake Well Fall Gas Up postponed

Drake Well Museum and Park has postponed its Annual Fall Gas Up event that was originally scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11. The tentative date for Spring Gas Up is Saturday, May 7, 2022.
Spring Gas Up, in partnership with the Pioneer Steam and Gas Engine Society, will be a family-friendly day of viewing antique engines, farm and oil field equipment, cars, trucks and models. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, $5 for children, and free for members of the Friends of Drake Well.