Drake Well Museum and Park will offer free admission in celebration of Pennsylvania’s Birthday Sunday on Sunday, March 12.
A statewide celebration, Pennsylvania’s birthday, also known as Charter Day, commemorates the founding of Pennsylvania through the 1681 charter King Charles II of Great Britain granted to William Penn.
North Fork Chapter 29 of the Society for Pennsylvania Archaeology will meet at 7 p.m. Friday, March 17, at the Presbyterian Church education building at the corner of White and Main streets in Brookville.
WASHINGTON — Democratic U.S. Sens. Bob Casey and John Fetterman co-introduced the bipartisan Railway Safety Act of 2023, which is designed to prevent future train disasters, such as the derailment and its aftermath that occurred in East Palestine, Ohio, and Darlington Township in Beaver County.