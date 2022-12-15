Drake Well Museum to hold 2 sessions in Winter Academy

Drake Well Museum will hold a Winter Academy with two Zoom sessions planned in January and February.
The academy program will begin at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, via Zoom with interactive presentations on things that take place in the Oil Region.
Updated: December 15, 2022 @ 5:47 am
The Clarion First Presbyterian Church’s food bag distribution scheduled for today has been rescheduled for Monday due to the winter weather advisory in effect for the region.
Drake Well Museum will hold a Winter Academy with two Zoom sessions planned in January and February.
The Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry will mark the 70th year of its Autumn Leaf Festival in the fall.
Fred and Candace “Candi” Blackhurst of Franklin are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary Friday.
John and Kriste Strawbridge of Franklin are celebrating their 50th anniversary Thursday.
The Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority will hold a listening session at 10 a.m. today at the Venango County Training Center at 737 Elk St. in Franklin.
The Venango Youth Choir will perform a Christmas concert at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Good Hope Lutheran Church at 800 Moran St. in Oil City.
(This Nifty at 90 series in today’s newspaper spotlights Leon “Chappy” Eisenman of Oil City. The article was submitted by his daughter, Brenda Agnello.)
Clarion County commissioners on Tuesday awarded liquid fuels grants to five municipalities.
The Big Lots plaza property at 697 Allegheny Blvd. in Sugarcreek Borough went up for bid around midday Tuesday, and bids can be submitted until 11 a.m. Thursday.
Original art pieces are now being accepted for inclusion in the annual Nature Art Showcase and Sale scheduled Feb. 3 and 4 at the Barrow-Civic Theatre in Franklin during Franklin On Ice.
Cinnamon Evans, director of Venango County’s Court Appointed Special Advocates program, has announced her retirement, effective at the end of the year.
Wednesday, Dec. 14
The Shepherd’s Green Community Food Pantry in Franklin will distribute food from 8:15 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24.
CLARION — Clarion County Commissioner Ed Heasley, in a letter to news media outlets, said he will not seek another term in office.
Attendees at the Cranberry Township supervisors meeting on Thursday learned of flaws at both of the township’s water sites, and that the township is looking to significantly expand broadband coverage.
There might not be enough snow for a one-horse open sleigh, but family cart rides and kids’ pony rides are being offered Saturday at the Venango Area Riding for the Handicapped Association (VARHA) as part of its open house event.
The Cranberry Area School Board held its reorganization meeting on Tuesday evening, during which it decided to keep things as they have stood for the past year.
Keystone Fly Fishers, a charter chapter of Fly Fishers International located in Franklin, will offer a “beginners” fly tying class at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18.
Trilogy Wellness, an addiction treatment center in Franklin, will hold a free distribution of Narcan from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, at The Pointe in Oil City.
Kim Huegel, who facilitates a Community Drum Circle, released the winter dates for the drum circle.
APPOINTED — Rebecca Saintz will replace Darlene Maginnis as executive director of the Titusville Chamber of Commerce. Maginnis is retiring this year. “I have spent the last decade traveling the Midwest as a military wife and have gained a lot of experience doing volunteer work with military …