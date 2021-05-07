Drake Well offers free admission for those in military

Drake Well Museum and Park will offer free admission this summer for people serving in the U.S. military. Among its features is this replica of Edwin L. Drake's engine house and derrick. Built in 1945, this structure encloses the famous well that struck oil in 1859 and launched the modern petroleum industry.

Drake Well Museum and Park will provide free admission to people who are serving in the U.S. military and their families as part of the Blue Star Museums initiative.

The 2021 program will begin Saturday, May 15, and continue through Monday, Sept. 6.

Community News

  • From staff reports

Gardeners Association - The Franklin Gardeners Association will meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in South Park near the bandstand in downtown Franklin.

ENGAGEMENT: Griffin-Warner
ENGAGEMENT: Griffin-Warner

Rod and Melissa Griffin of Franklin have announced the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Carly Brooke Griffin, to Thomas David Warner, both of Franklin.

Schubert Club - The Schubert Musical and Literary Club of Oil City concluded its 2020-2021 season Monday with a dinner program celebrating National Music Week as well as the club's 125th anniversary.

Area health systems' virus tests

Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital had collected 13,186 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Tuesday, including 11,161 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 2,133 tests were positive for the virus. The hospital has three confirmed COVID-19 in-patients. One…

Central students bike to school
Central students bike to school

Students and staff members at Central Elementary School in Franklin observed National Bike to School Day despite some cloudy skies and the threat of raindrops Wednesday morning.

Club notes

Clarion Rotary - The Clarion Rotary Club met Monday at the Clarion YMCA.