Drinking water donated to Oakland, Cooperstown VFDs

From left, Oakland Township Fire Chief Chris Weber, Oakland firefighter/emergency medical responder Brianna Weber and Cooperstown firefighter Steve Novak stand in front of a pallet of canned drinking water donated to the fire departments.
Volunteer fire departments in both Oakland Township and Cooperstown recently received a donation of canned emergency drinking water from Anheuser-Busch to help keep its responders hydrated as they battle fires.
A pallet with 2,352 cans of water was dropped off by local Anheuser-Busch wholesaler partner, Erie Beer Co. The water is to help maintain firefighters’ hydration during long incidents or disasters, such as wildfires, which is a major safety concern for many departments, the Oakland Volunteer Fire Department said in a news release.
GRADUATE — Dr. Kaylin Strauser-Curtis is one of five graduates of Penn Highlands Healthcare’s 2023 graduate medical education program. Strauser-Curtis, who studied at Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine, plans to stay at Penn Highlands to complete the sports medicine fellowship and wor…
Venango County will sponsor a collection of both household hazardous waste and electronics from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at the Venango County Community Recycling Center, 134 Hangar Drive in Franklin (next to Venango Regional Airport).
WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Bob Casey co-introduced the Safeguarding Domestic Energy Production & Independence Act to help bring down rising compliance costs associated with the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS), according to a Senate news release.
The Tri-City area Alcoholics Anonymous organization and the Al-Anon Family Group Pennsylvania District 28 have provided the following information about when and where meetings are held regularly in the area.