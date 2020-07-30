BROOKVILLE - A local business and nonprofit have partnered to sponsor a free drive-in movie night on Wednesday.
One of a Kind Design and the Fryburg Junior Marksmen will present the 2004 film "Miracle" at the Brookville Moonlite Drive-In Theater.
