Motorists who are finding their vehicle license plates difficult to read can take steps to get a replacement plate during an event set for 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, June 2, at state Rep. Donna Oberlander’s district office.
Oberlander and Clarion County Sheriff Shawn Zerfoss are teaming up for the free event.
Lewis Lumber and Milling, a producer of unfinished hardwood wide plank flooring, cabinet moldings and components, is opening its first manufacturing operation in Pennsylvania and will create 100 new jobs in Clarion County.
Franklin Preservation will hold a program titled “A Tour of Franklin Ballrooms” at noon Saturday. Those who plan to attend should meet at the Franklin Area Chamber of Commerce and be prepared to climb steps and walk at least a mile.
The nationwide baby formula shortage that has had parents desperately scrambling to locate the needed nutrition for their children is also being felt in the local area, as the Life Center in Franklin has especially been affected.
Doug Mastriano, who captured the Republican nomination for Pennsylvania governor in Tuesday’s primary election, was also the clear favorite in the race among GOP voters in Venango and Clarion counties.
BIRTHDAYS — Several residents at Sugar Creek Station in Franklin will mark their birthdays in June. They include: Eileen Montgomery, June 4; Bruce Rodgers, June 5; Elizabeth Monahan, June 7; Barbara Baker, June 8; Donna Shultz, June 9; Phyllis Osgood, June 16; James Anderson, June 27; and My…
People “give back” in a variety of ways. For Limestone Township’s Linda Schirmer, a breast cancer survivor, it’s using her crafting background to make wall hangings from recycled jewelry as a way of raising funds for The Cancer Center at Clarion Hospital.