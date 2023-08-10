Drum, bugle corps enjoys OC stop

The Genesis Drum and Bugle Corps of Austin, Texas, stayed and practiced at Oil City High School for several days in preparation for a competition in Edinboro followed by the Drum Corps International finals which start today in Indianapolis.
Photos by Joe David Pantoja/Genesis Drum and Bugle Corps
The Oil City School District, Oiler Marching Band and band director Dan Cartwright housed the Genesis Drum and Bugle Corps at Oil City High School in between stops by the corps in Allentown, Edinboro and Indianapolis over the past week.
The Genesis Drum and Bugle Corps of Austin, Texas, spent Friday evening through Tuesday morning at Oil City High School as guests of the Oil City School District, the Oiler Marching Band and band director Dan Cartwright.
The corps traveled from the Drum Corps International (DCI) Eastern Classic in Allentown to Oil City on Friday night and was in residence at Oil City as they prepared for the Lake Erie Fanfare competition that was held Monday evening at PennWest-Edinboro.
The annual Astroblast star party will be held Tuesday through Sunday, Aug. 15-20, at the Oil Region Astronomy Learning Center at 4249 Camp Coffman Road about 1,500 feet north of Camp Coffman in Cranberry.
NEW MEMBERS — Three new members were inducted into the Clarion Rotary Club on Monday. They are Dr. Kyle Shilk, who is employed by UPMC and is certified in anesthesiology and pain medicine; BreAnna Liberto, who owns Clarion Center for the Arts and is a past RYLA student for Rotary; and Emily …
HONORED — Sara Vecchio, who will be a senior this year at Franklin High School, has been recognized for superior academic achievement by being chosen as a member of the National Society of High School Scholars. The Society recognizes top scholars who have demonstrated outstanding leadership,…
During the Taste of Talent semi-finals and finals this weekend, Ronnie Beith, Franklin’s events and marketing coordinator and Taste of Talent founder who passed away in April, received multiple tributes.
Rick Sheffer, author of “Coming of Age in 1950s Rural Western Pennsylvania,” will be at the Foxburg Free Library from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, to promote his book. A reading will be held at 5:45 p.m.