Kim Huegel, who facilitates a Community Drum Circle, released the winter dates for the drum circle.

The group will meet from 7 to 8 p.m. on Saturdays, Dec. 10, Jan. 14, Feb. 11 and March 11.

Fly tying classes to start Jan. 18

  • From staff reports

Keystone Fly Fishers, a charter chapter of Fly Fishers International located in Franklin, will offer a “beginners” fly tying class at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18.

Center to distribute free Narcan

  • From staff Reports

Trilogy Wellness, an addiction treatment center in Franklin, will hold a free distribution of Narcan from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, at The Pointe in Oil City.

Titusville chamber appoints new director
Titusville chamber appoints new director

APPOINTED — Rebecca Saintz will replace Darlene Maginnis as executive director of the Titusville Chamber of Commerce. Maginnis is retiring this year. “I have spent the last decade traveling the Midwest as a military wife and have gained a lot of experience doing volunteer work with military …

Shippenville holds the line on taxes

  • By RYAN S. PUGH Clarion News writer

SHIPPENVILLE — A tax hike in 2023 was mentioned as a possible solution to ease Shippenville’s financial woes. In the end, borough council unanimously voted against it.

Valley Grove president, vice president retain roles

  • By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer

The Valley Grove School Board unanimously voted for Brandon Winger and Cindy Swendsen to keep their positions as president and vice president, respectively, during the board’s reorganization meeting on Monday evening.

Area AA Meetings Listed

The Tri-City area Alcoholics Anonymous organization has provided the following updated information about when and where meetings are held regularly in the area.

Old-Fashioned Christmas provides old-fashioned joy
Old-Fashioned Christmas provides old-fashioned joy

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

A real old-fashioned downpour threatened to wash out the Franklin Retail and Business Association’s Old-Fashioned Christmas on Saturday, but the weather rallied enough by the event’s start at 11 a.m., and plenty of children and their families ventured downtown.

Free

Correction

There was an error made in the Events Hub listing for the YWCA Sweet Treats event on Saturday. The ad should have read the basket raffle prizes are valued at $200.

About People

COMPLETES TRAINING — Lola Smith of Titusville completed the Pennsylvania Forest Stewards Volunteer Program’s training after participating in a four-day workshop on forest stewardship at Camp Krislund in Centre County. Smith also completed more than 24 hours of classroom and field training in…