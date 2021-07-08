Dustin Fletcher Scholarship awarded

Ashlee Douglass, a senior at Oil City High School, is the recipient of the 2021 Dustin A. Fletcher Memorial Scholarship Award administered by Bridge Builders Community Foundation. She is the daughter of Miranda and Matthew Douglass of Oil City. Ashlee plans to attend Westminster College and major in criminal justice with the goal of becoming a criminal investigative analyst. Pictured with Ashlee are Dustin's parents, Linda and Rick Fletcher. (Contributed photo)
Community News

Oil City TOPS 0977 - Eleven TOPS and five KOPS attended last week's meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.

GRADUATED - Private First Class Noah Richard Patterson, son of Holly and Richard Patterson of Oil City, has graduated from basic training at Fort Jackson, South Carolina. He is attending artillery cannon training at Fort Sill, Oklahoma. He is now a member of the Pennsylvania Army National Gu…

Belles Lettres - Belles Lettres club held their card/games day luncheon recently at the club house on West First Street.

Oil City Garden Club - Oil City Garden Club members have been busy throughout the summer weeding and keeping gardens and planters around the city watered and in good shape.

PROMOTED - Diane Turner, formerly of Oil City, has been promoted to lieutenant at the Charleston County Sheriff's Office in Charleston, South Carolina. She is currently assigned to the Bureau of Patrol Services. Turner is married to Dustin Turner, who is a sergeant with the sheriff's office.…

Polk funding, licensing

Polk State Center is funded through Medicaid and supported by both federal and state funds, according to the state Department of Health website.