The Venango County Community Recycling Center will host an Earth Day celebration from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 22.

The event is open to the public and will include a tour of the recycling center, questions and answer sessions and educational materials on proper recycling practices.

Fetterman discharged from hospital

  • From staff reports

BRADDOCK — U.S. Sen. John Fetterman was back in Braddock on Friday after being discharged earlier in the day from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Washington, where he was treated for major depression, the Senate announced in a news release.

HONORED — Dr. Deanna Kelly, a 1990 Rocky Grove High School graduate who is currently director of the University of Maryland Psychiatric Research Center, was recently honored by the Maryland Daily Record as one of the top 100 women in Maryland. Each year, the Daily Record recognizes the top 1…

Design guide for older OC properties focus of public meeting
  • From staff reports

A voluntary design guide for older homes and commercial buildings located in and around Oil City’s three National Register-listed historic districts is taking shape, and a draft of the guide will be unveiled for public feedback following the April 13 Oil City Council meeting.