The following students at East Forest Elementary School were named to the honor roll for the second quarter grading period:
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
Clarion County commissioners are concerned about the condition of the county courthouse.
The following students at East Forest High School were named to the honor roll for the second quarter grading period:
- From staff reports
-
The following students at West Forest High School were named to the honor roll for the second quarter grading period:
Feb. 10, 2000
- From staff reports
-
According to state Department of Health statistics, the average number of daily COVID-19 cases reported from the tri-county area over the past seven days has decreased.
The following students at East Forest Elementary School were named to the honor roll for the second quarter grading period:
The following students at Oil City Area Middle School were named to the honor roll for the second quarter grading period:
- From staff reports
-
Franklin Movies in the Park has moved indoors for the winter and continues this Saturday.
Keystone Class of 1961
- From staff reports
-
Barrow card party — Mary Ann Richardson, Mary Emanuele and Barb English were bridge winners at this week’s Barrow card party.
- From staff reports
-
WASHINGTON — U.S. Sens. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., in a letter to Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona requested answers regarding what they say is states’ failure to institute polices that protect students from educators who engage in sexual misconduct.
- From staff reports
-
WASHINGTON — U.S. Sens. Bob Casey, D-Pa., Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, and Rob Portman, R-Ohio, sent a letter to Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai to express concerns about the threat to domestic production of grain-oriented electrical steel (GOES).
- From staff reports
-
Organizers of the Oil Country Bluegrass Festival have announced the event for 2022 will be canceled.
- From staff reports
-
The following students at West Forest Elementary School were named to the honor roll for the second quarter grading period:
- From staff reports
-
Registration for kindergarten classes in Oil City Area School District for next fall will be held March 29-31.
- From staff reports
-
Good Hope Christian Preschool is accepting registrations for the 2022-2023 school term.
100TH BIRTHDAY — Sue Lee, a lifelong Franklin resident, will celebrate her 100th birthday Thursday. She is a mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother, and she would enjoy receiving cards at The Caring Place, 103 N. 13th St., Franklin, 16323.
Tina Streczywilk Myers of Oil City and Chad Myers of Reno announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter Mercedis Myers to Andrew Hepler, both of Waynesboro.
Highlights of Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s spending plan for Pennsylvania’s 2022-23 fiscal year that starts July 1:
- From staff reports
-
Sen. Scott Hutchison
Feb. 9, 2000
ERIE — A Franklin man has been indicted by a federal grand jury on a charge of violating federal drug laws, U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced Tuesday.
- By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News editor
-
CLARION — Clarion Borough Council has agreed to use its American Rescue Plan funding to purchase a new police vehicle and as a match for a Pennsylvania Small Water and Sewage Grant.
The Nifty at 90 series in today’s newspaper spotlights Arthur John Slocum of Franklin. The article was submitted by Ron Slocum.
An antique postcard from 1909 featuring a scene of some of the old houses in downtown Franklin was recently sent to Franklin Mayor Doug Baker and city council members by a California man.
- From staff reports
-
Ashlynne E. Cornmesser was the winner of the Celebration of Talent competition held Saturday at the Barrow-Civic Theatre in Franklin in conjunction with Franklin on Ice.
Oil City TOPS — Eleven TOPS and five KOPS attended last week’s meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.
- Luka Krneta
-
Clarion University
The following students at Franklin High School were named to the honor roll for the second quarter grading period:
The following students at Valley Grove Elementary School were named to the honor roll for the second quarter grading period:
The following students at Oil City High School were named to the honor roll for the second quarter grading period:
The following students at Rocky Grove High School were named to the honor roll for the second quarter grading period:
Feb. 8, 2000
- From staff reports
-
WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Bob Casey announced Pennsylvania will receive $244 million this year in funding for abandoned mine land cleanup as a result of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
- From staff reports
-
Deac Mong of Franklin was the people’s choice winner of the sixth annual Nature Art Showcase and Sale, which was held over the weekend in conjunction with Franklin on Ice.
- From staff reports
-
CLARION — The following area students graduated from Clarion University of Pennsylvania in December. Students who earned more than one degree will be listed more than once:
Punxsutawney man to challenge Thompson
- From staff reports
-
Be Here, a program of the Venango Area Chamber of Commerce, is celebrating five years and recently launched a new video promoting the Venango area.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
A combination of COVID and low interest rates combined for a record year at the Clarion County register and recorder’s Office.
Feb. 7, 2000
