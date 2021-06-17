The following students at East Forest Elementary School were named to the honor roll for the fourth quarter grading period:
Highest honors
Highest honors
The following students at Oil City High School were named to the honor roll for the fourth quarter grading period:
Tri-City Bridge - Winners at Tuesday's meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Burdell and Norm Sherman, first; Frank Klinger and Maryann Richardson, second; and Laura Flick and Karen Steele, third.
Clarion Hospital Foundation awarded seven $1,000 scholarships to area students who will pursue education in the medical field.
Forest County commissioners heard about the success of the Bigfoot Festival in Marienville during the panel's regular meeting Wednesday.
Coaches and managers of local baseball and softball teams who want their teams to be featured in the newspaper's upcoming Youth Baseball-Girls Softball edition may contact Cindi Power at (814) 677-8370 to make the arrangements.
The following students at Oil City Middle School were named to the honor roll for the fourth quarter grading period:
The following students at East Forest High School were named to the honor roll for the fourth quarter grading period:
The following students at West Forest Elementary were named to the honor roll for the fourth quarter grading period:
The following students at West Forest High School were named to the honor roll for the fourth quarter grading period:
The following students at Venango Technology Center were named to the list of excellence for the fourth quarter grading period:
June 17, 1999
June 16, 1999
The following students at Franklin High School have been named to the honor roll for the fourth quarter grading period:
Oil City
Hunting and furtaker licenses are now being sold for the 2021-22 season.
Would you like a vaccine with that funnel cake?
PROMOTED - Tony "Michael" Zampogna Jr., a former area resident, has been promoted to services development manager for Caterpillar Inc. He will be responsible for worldwide sales, marketing and services development for all of Caterpillar's Remanufactured products for Resource Industries. Zamp…
The following students at North Clarion High School were named to the honor roll for the fourth quarter grading period:
Corbin Micale has been named valedictorian of the East Forest High School Class of 2021.
Dean's list
Clarion TOPS - The meeting of Take off Pounds Sensibly 742 of Clarion was held June 7, with 10 members weighing in.
BIRTHDAY - Shirley Zacherl, a resident of Oakwood Heights in Oil City, will celebrate her 86th birthday on Saturday. Cards may be sent to her, in care of the facility, at 10 Vo-Tech Drive, Oil City.
Cranberry Class of 1955
There was a "buzz" on Dogwood Drive in Franklin on Friday as Matt Simpson said he saw a huge cloud of thousands of bees begin to pile onto a branch in his neighbor's yard.
June 15, 1999
Carter
The NarAnon group called You’re Not Alone has restarted its regular weekly support group meetings.
Dean’s list
Donald and Lilian “Nora” Cheers of Franklin will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday.
