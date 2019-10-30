East Forest homecoming dance is Saturday

East Forest High School will hold its homecoming dance Saturday at the MACA Building in Marienville. The theme will be "All that Glitters." The king and queen will be crowned at 6:30 p.m. Students serving on the homecoming court include Franklin Meals, Taylor Andrews, Cameron Whisner, Chey Swartz, Luke Cussins and Tessa Korchak. (Contributed photo)
