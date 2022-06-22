Work at 100 Seneca in downtown Oil City was again a main point of discussion during Tuesday’s monthly meeting of the Venango County Economic Development Authority.

Emily Lewis, executive director of the authority, said work on the exterior of the building is moving ahead. The contractor is cleaning and repointing stones near the top of the building, she added.

Kara O’Neil, reporter for The Derrick and The News-Herald, can be reached at karaoneil.thederrick@gmail.com or (814) 677-8369.

0
0
0
0
0

Community News

About People

BOOK SIGNING — Forest County author BJ LaPier, who writes under the pen name of BJ Moore, has published her 11th book, titled “Josiah Wolfe.” LaPier will sign copies of her newest work, which is a horror novel, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 2, at the Market Village in Tionesta. Her o…

Community News

Venango Catholic/St. Stephen honor roll

The following students at Venango Region Catholic School, which includes Venango Catholic High School and St. Stephen Elementary School, have been named to the honor roll for the fourth-quarter grading period: