Edinboro University shifts most courses to online

EDINBORO - Edinboro University President Guiyou Huang on Wednesday announced the school will move most of its courses online for the fall semester and will limit the number of students living on campus as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Huang, in a letter to the university community, said although most courses will be taught remotely, a subset of courses will incorporate some in-person teaching that could transition to virtual delivery should the virus situation worsen. Those include some art studios, labs, nursing clinicals and similar courses.