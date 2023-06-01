Dean’s list
Northern Pennsylvania Regional College’s 2023 spring dean’s list contains names of local students who have chosen to share their directory information:
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Northern Pennsylvania Regional College’s 2023 spring dean’s list contains names of local students who have chosen to share their directory information:
Dean's list
Historic Pithole City will open for the summer on Saturday.
Dean’s list
Tri-City Duplicate Bridge
(The Nifty at 90 series in today’s newspaper spotlights Earlene Rice of Franklin. The article was submitted by her family.)
June 1, 2001
Hickory Grove
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is advising motorists that starting this morning at 9, a superload being transported from Allegheny County is expected to travel through portions of Indiana, Jefferson, Clarion and Butler counties on its journey to Columbiana, Ohio.
North Clarion High School held its awards assembly last week in the school gymnasium.
Seneca Rocks Audubon Society will hold a free nature program about turkey vultures at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, in Auditorium 122 at the Science and Technology Center at PennWest-Clarion University.
Pennsylvania Partners in the Arts and the United Way of Clarion County will host “Opportunity in the Arts” at 6 p.m. Monday at the Butler Little Theater.
Oil City TOPS
The Redbank Valley Historical Society will host a presentation about the New Bethlehem area’s coal mining and coke production heritage at 6:30 p.m. Monday, June 12, at the History Center.
The Forest County Country Music Association’s next evening of music will start at 7 p.m. Friday, June 9, at the MACA Building just off Pine Street in Marienville.
Dean’s list
Rocky Grove Class of 1956
Twenty-three area veterans gathered to enjoy a day of trout fishing, catered food and fly-tying demonstrations free of charge this month at the annual Oil Creek Trout Unlimited veterans service program held at the Sandycreek Conservancy in Franklin.
May 31, 2001
Venango Technology Center will hold its annual awarding of certificates ceremony on Thursday.
David Galbreath, of Lucinda; nonprofit Northwest Pennsylvania Mobility Alliance Inc.; and Hydetown Borough will receive awards at the 2023 Greenways Awards Ceremony at 2 p.m. Wednesday beside the Saltbox Visitor Center in the Franklin Trailhead.
Jesus Is Life Ministry, located off Route 417 just north of Franklin, will hold its annual B.I.B.L.E. Camp for school-aged children July 25-29.
AAA East Central and the Venango County Sheriff’s Office are hosting an event Thursday in Franklin to replace peeling Pennsylvania license plates for free.
The Jefferson County History Center will host several programs on specialized topics at the upcoming Military Collectibles show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 3, at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds.
Ladies from The Farndale Avenue Housing Estate Townswomen Guild Dramatic Society will present a murder mystery and fashion show at 8 p.m. June 8-10 and June 15-17 at the Sawmill Theater in Cook Forest.
May 30, 2001
Warm weather and the excitement of outboard boats hitting top speeds on Justus Lake made it a great weekend to take in the Two Mile Run Regatta on Memorial Day weekend.
Dozens of kayaks floated down Redbank Creek from Summerville to Hawthorn on Saturday for the sixth annual Kayak and Canoe Poker Run.
The Roughneck Gravel Roubaix, an all-terrain bicycle race honoring the Oil Region with its paths named after historic people and places, saw an increase in the number of participants that far exceeded the event organizer’s hopes for the second annual race.
In observance of Memorial Day, the newspaper will not publish an edition on Monday and all of the newspaper’s offices will be closed.
Mike and Carol Gavin of Oil City will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary Sunday.
Brandon Cemetery will hold its annual meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the cemetery chapel. The meeting is open to all lot owners.
Fine Wine & Good Spirits, at 17 Kimberly Lane in Cranberry Township, will temporarily close at 5 p.m. Monday to accommodate renovations. The store is expected to reopen during summer.
“What can you do in 24 hours?” asked Nicholas Hess, producer of Red Eye Theatre at the Barrow-Civic Theatre.
Here is the Oil City street sweeping schedule for the coming week:
The Oil City YWCA is hosting the Oil City area’s annual summer playground program that will run from June 12 to July 14.
Bridge Buddies
Graduation
Farmington/North Clarion alumni dinner
May 26, 2001