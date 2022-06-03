Graduates
Corrin N. Toscano graduated summa cum laude from Gannon University in Erie, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice.
The visitor center at the historic Pithole City near Pleasantville will open for the summer tourist season on Saturday.
The Pipeline Alley Concert Series, hosted by the Oil City Arts Council, is gearing up for another busy summer season.
Clarion County’s 30th Youth Field Day will be held in August. Online registration will open at 5 p.m. Monday.
June 3, 2000
A number of families and students stopped by Valley Grove Elementary School Wednesday evening to pick up a bag that contains six to seven books to encourage students to read over their summer break.
Utica Presbyterian Church will celebrate its 150-year anniversary at its current location on Saturday.
Wentworth
James and Christine Gammello will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary today.
Meadville Pike in Franklin will be closed to traffic from its intersection with Route 322 in Franklin to Bell Avenue in Sugarcreek Borough while roadwork is done near the county’s Troy A. Wood Human Services Complex.
Tim Hummel is a watershed specialist with the Venango Conservation District.
Sugarcreek Borough administrator Joseph Sporer reminded residents during Wednesday’s borough council meeting they need to get their sewer laterals inspected before they transfer ownership of the property.
The Franklin Fine Arts Council’s Thursday night Concerts in the Park series will kick off at 7:30 p.m. tonight at Bandstand Park with the Venango Chorus and the Silver Cornet Band.
Mike and Jane Byham of Franklin will celebrate their 35th wedding anniversary Monday.
June 2, 2000
Mike and Carol McCullon of Harrisville will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary Monday.
According to the state Department of Health, the average number of daily COVID-19 cases in the region over the state’s most recent seven-day reporting period has decreased.
Dog trainers Deb and Randy Locke presented a “Prevent the Bite Program” recently to kindergarten through third-grade students at Sandycreek Elementary School.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has announced ramp closures have been scheduled this weekend for milling and paving work on Interstate 80 in Clarion and Jefferson counties.
The Allegheny RiverStone Center for the Arts will feature jazz and blues vocalist and trumpeter Benny Benack III at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 11, at Lincoln Hall in Foxburg.
More than 200 people attended the recent Oil Valley Quilt Guilders show at the Seneca fire hall, where many quilts, wall hangings, small quilts, miniatures and unique items were displayed.
June 1, 2000
St. Mark’s
Oil City TOPS
Lakeview Alumni
Rocky Grove Class of 1956
A new Airbnb enterprise has opened in Farmington Township, at 36044 Route 66 in Crown.
May 31, 2000
Scholarships
About 100 people turned out for Memorial Day ceremonies at the cemetery in Clarion on Monday. Co-hosted by Craig E. Fleming American Legion Post 66 and Ross A. McGinnis Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 214, the ceremony included remarks by Ray McGunigle and musical selections by the Clarion Are…
More than 150 cyclists participated in the first Roughneck Gravel Roubaix bike race on Saturday.
More than 100 racers, with family and crew, came from various states and Canada for the 25th Two Mile Run Regatta, sponsored by the Three Rivers Outboard Racing Association.
Oil City Class of 1961
Dean’s list
A number of North Clarion High School students received awards at the recent awards assembly held Wednesday.
State Sen. Scott Hutchinson and local police will host an “Illegible License Plate” event to help residents replace their vehicles’ hard-to-read license plates.
Tri-City Duplicate Bridge
Beginning in July, the University of Pittsburgh at Titusville’s Education and Training Hub will feature a new Certified Medical Assistant and Phlebotomy course, which will be free for qualifying students.
