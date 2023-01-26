Dean’s listEmeline Eshelman of Franklin was named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Commonwealth University-Bloomsburg.
Eshelman is a speech pathology audiology major.
Updated: January 26, 2023 @ 5:26 am
Jamie Stack and Devon Klingler of Oil City exchanged wedding vows at 4 p.m. on July 2, 2022, at an evening garden wedding at the bride’s family home in Oil City.
Madeline Jean Keenan and Bailey Edward Thompson, both 2017 Cranberry High School graduates, have announced their engagement and forthcoming marriage.
Drake Well Museum and Park will hold a Winter Academy via Zoom at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, and the interactive program by Jeffrey Hall will focus on “Birds of Venango County.”
Jan. 26, 2001
The Barrow-Civic Theatre and the Franklin Rotary Club will present the sixth annual Celebration of Talent competition at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, in conjunction with Franklin On Ice weekend festivities.
Clarion commissioner Tharan seeks re-election
Oil City TOPS
Jan. 25, 2001
Tea Party Patriots to meet Saturday
The Friends of the Oil City Library will hold a Groundhog Day fundraiser on Friday, Feb. 3.
The latest Oil Region Guide tourism publication produced by the Oil Region Alliance is now available.
Valley Grove School Board members awarded contracts Monday for upcoming construction projects at Rocky Grove High School.
The Franklin Area Junior/Senior High School Hall of Fame is looking for nominations for its class of 2023.
The Keystone Coats for Kids program is again seeking donations for distributions later this year.
The following students at Keystone High School were named to the principal’s list or honor roll for the second quarter grading period:
Dean’s list
Jan. 24, 2001
CLARION — A ServSafe food safety manager course conducted by Penn State Extension will be held next month at Trinity Point Church of God at 180 W. Trinity Drive in Clarion.
A Franklin businessman and community volunteer has announced his candidacy for Venango County commissioner.
The Oil City Library will host its 2023 puzzle challenge from noon to 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the Belles Lettres Club in Oil City.
Thursday, Jan. 26
(The Nifty at 90 series in today’s newspaper spotlights Edward J. Wheeling of Titusville. The article was submitted by his family.)
Jan. 23, 2001
The Oil Region Alliance is offering mini-grants of up to $5,000 to non-profits for heritage projects in the Oil Region National Heritage Area.
The Cochranton Presbyterian Church Women’s Association is collecting donated used Bibles and other Christian literature that will be shipped to the Love Packages organization for distribution all over the world.
Jan. 22, 2001
Rocky Grove Class of 1973
Jan. 20, 2001
The South Side Neighborhood Association in Oil City will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the downstairs meeting room at the Oil City Library on Central Avenue.
The Oil Region Alliance has released an updated version of the Oil Region driving tour booklet.
Rehearsals are in progress for the Cranberry Junior/Senior High School production of “HONK! The Musical.”
The Forest County 4-H office will hold its annual tree sale in addition to perennial bulbs and small fruit varieties as a fundraiser in support of the 4-H youth development program.
Tri-City Duplicate Bridge
JOINS LAW FIRM — Alexander L. Spaid, a 2014 Franklin High School graduate, has joined the Dale Woodard Gent McFate Law Firm in Franklin as an associate attorney. Spaid is a 2018 Grove City College graduate and obtained his law degree from the Duquesne University School of Law in 2022 He was …
Jan. 19,2001
Representatives of the Army Corps of Engineers in Pittsburgh will conduct a town hall meeting next week in Cranberry Township.