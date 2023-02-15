Dean’s list

Sara Muders of Brookville was named to the dean’s list at the Chatham University School of Arts, Science and Business for the fall 2022 semester.

Community News

$75M allocated to remove forever chemicals from water

  • From staff reports

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sens. Bob Casey and John Fetterman announced $75,086,000 in federal funding through the infrastructure law has been made available to address contaminants like per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in drinking water.

About People

CHAMBER MEMBERS — Six new members have joined the board of directors for the Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce. They are Alexa Means (Laurel Realty/Elite Heating and AC), Nick Nosker (McKinley & Co. PC), James Pumphrey (LHP Family Enterprises), Megan Rowan (Penn Highlands Healthcare at…