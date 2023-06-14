Dean’s list

Sydney Straub, of Pleasantville, has been named to the spring 2023 dean’s list at West Virginia University.

0
0
0
0
0

Community News

Venango housing rehab program gets boost with grant

  • From staff reports

The Venango County housing rehabilitation program has received a boost as the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency announced the awarding of a $400,000 grant from the Pennsylvania Housing Affordability and Rehabilitation Enhancement fund.

Community News

Clarion County backs renewal of 911 surcharge on telephones

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

CLARION — The 911 surcharge on telephones in Pennsylvania could be going up, and Clarion County adopted a resolution urging the state General Assembly to reauthorize legislation for those specific surcharges that support the NG911 systems across the state.

Community News

Olshan sworn in as U.S. attorney

  • From staff reports

PITTSBURGH — Eric G. Olshan was sworn in Monday as the 60th U.S. attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania, which covers the 25 westernmost counties in the state.

Community News

Getting it right

Dylan Haney, a senior at Cranberry Junior-Senior High School, was inadvertently left off the school’s honor roll list by the school.

About People
Community News

About People

CHAIRPERSON — Colleen Stuart, CEO of the Venango Training & Development Center Inc., has been elected chairperson of the Rehabilitation Community Provider Association (RCPA) board of directors beginning July 1. The association advocates for those in need, works to advance effective state…

Community News

Rossbacher honored

Rossbacher Insurance Group has been honored as the Erie Insurance Giving Network “Agency of the Year” for its community involvement in 2023.

About People
Community News

About People

PROMOTED — Heidi Whistle has been promoted to retail store manager at Artist’s Attic in Oil City and Porch Music Store in Franklin. Whistle’s performance, dedication and commitment to exceptional customer service have earned her this achievement, according to Holly Gibbons, the owner of both…

Stars Over Clarion event scheduled
Community News

Stars Over Clarion event scheduled

  • From staff reports

The Department of Chemistry, Mathematics and Physics at PennWest-Clarion will host Stars Over Clarion at 7 p.m. July 7 and Aug. 4 in the Science and Technology Center’s Peirce Planetarium.