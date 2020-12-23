Dean's list
Joseph Downing III, a senior at Clarion University and a 2017 graduate of Titusville Area High School, has been named to the dean's list for the fall semester with a 4.0 grade-point average.
Cranberry Township supervisors adopted a 2021 budget, a spending plan that maintains all services and does not include a property tax hike, at their last meeting of the year on Tuesday.
The following deeds have been filed at the Clarion County Courthouse. Sale prices are listed except in the case of nominal amounts such as $1.
HARRISBURG -The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced 76 new cases of COVID-19 and seven new virus-related deaths were reported from the tri-county area.
Clarion County commissioners on Tuesday extended the county's COVID-19 emergency declaration through March 31, 2021.
The newspaper will publish its 81st annual Business Review and Forecast in February and is looking for area business owners to provide information for the special section.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health announced Venango County's additional cases of COVID-19 reported Monday have pushed the county's total cases above 2,000, and that the tri-county area reported 117 new cases.
Graduation
The Venango County Democratic Committee has expanded its reach to provide free Christmas dinners to area residents as a result of a swell of volunteer offers.
PROMOTION - Oil City resident Ashlee Goodman, who is the newest addition to Raymond James Financial Services, has successfully completed her Series 7, 66 and insurance exams and will be moved into the role of financial adviser. Goodman earned a bachelor of science degree in accounting from t…
The Catholic Diocese of Erie has created a listing of the public and livestreamed Christmas Eve and Christmas Masses being celebrated at parishes throughout the diocese.
Students from Franklin Junior-Senior High School will present a virtual concert through Facebook at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
Because of the upcoming holidays, Franklin garbage pickup that would be scheduled Friday, Dec 25, will be delayed one day, and pickup that would be scheduled Friday, Jan. 1, also will be delayed one day.
Heckathorn United Methodist Church has changed all its Christmas week services to online.
The Nifty at 90 series in today's newspaper spotlights Helen Siefer of Oil City. The article was submitted by Msgr. Richard Siefer.
CLARION - More than 100 people came out in freezing temperatures and foot-deep snow to Clarion Cemetery on Saturday to place wreaths on the graves of the area's veterans.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Friday announced 79 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, and Venango and Clarion counties each reported one new virus-related death.
Lutheran churches make changes
The children had arrived by the dozens for our annual Sunday school Christmas party. Santa was on his way with a bag stuffed full of goodies. Trouble was, Santa was late - very late. And the children, giddy with excitement and an overdose of cookies, were struggling with patience.
UPMC Northwest is a little brighter this holiday season because of the generosity of a local couple.
Several churches in the region have plans to hold special services to mark the Christmas holiday. Here is a listing:
HARRISBURG - The state's unemployment rate was down 0.8 percentage points over the month, to 6.6% in November, according to the state Department of Labor & Industry.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Thursday announced 70 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area and Venango County reported one new virus-related death.
CLARION - Despite a year dominated by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Clarion County Economic Development Corporation says it has had some success.
The following deeds have been filed at the Clarion County Courthouse. Sale prices are listed except in the case of nominal amounts such as $1.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced 83 new cases of COVID-19 from the tri-county area, and Venango and Clarion counties each reported two new virus-related deaths.
The Nifty at 90 series in today's newspaper spotlights Meryle Aylesworth of Franklin. The article was submitted by her family.
TIONESTA - The Forest County commissioners, during their board meeting on Wednesday, said several poles will soon be installed for a project to provide broadband access to several areas of the county.
Franklin state police have released more details of a UTV crash in Canal Township that fatally injured one man and seriously injured another man on Tuesday afternoon.
How Gov. Tom Wolf's directives aimed at restaurants and taverns can be enforced is questionable.
Oil City TOPS - Carol Birchard was the best loser in TOPS and Kim Felmlee was the KOPS best in status at the Dec. 9 meeting of Oil City TOPS, Chapter 0977.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced 84 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as three new virus-related deaths from Venango County, raising the county's total deaths to 25.
MEMORIALS - Books have been purchased for the Cooperstown Public Library in memory of Stephen Osgood.
In Venango County, $1 million in HOME grants and Community Development Block Grant grant money has been devoted to home rehab and contracted out.
