Scholarships
Alexa Drake was awarded with the Titusville United Way’s Volkstadt Memorial Award for Volunteer Service.
Tea Party Patriots to meet
May 25, 2000
Venango County Human Services will hold an Intergenerational Resource Day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, June 17, at the Cranberry Mall.
Several area professionals were guest speakers during a Career Day event held May 19 at Franklin Junior High School.
UPMC Northwest is sponsoring a free better breathing clinic for those who often have trouble breathing or who have chronic lung conditions such as emphysema, chronic bronchitis and non-reversible asthma.
The Oil Creek chapter of Trout Unlimited partnered with the Neshannock chapter of TU to provide a day of flyfishing for veterans.
Due to the Memorial Day holiday on Monday, pickup days for Oil City garbage and recycling service will be delayed by one day next week.
Oil City TOPS
Dominika Logue is valedictorian of the Union High School Class of 2022.
The Franklin Area School Board on Monday evening approved the proposed budget for the next school year as submitted, which includes no increase in taxes.
Klapec Trucking Co. recently was named recipient of the Pennsylvania Motor Truck Association’s 2021 Fleet Safety President’s Award, the premier recognition for most outstanding fleet safety in the state.
Rosalynne Ferraro is valedictorian of the Franklin High School Class of 2022.
The ambassador to the United States from Azerbaijan will be visiting Drake Well Museum and giving a public presentation Wednesday.
During the Cranberry Area School Board’s regular meeting on Monday evening, next year’s preliminary budget was passed — with a 2.3% tax increase — and staff changes were approved, including the retirement of high school Assistant Principal Shawn Deemer.
May 24, 2000
Bigfoot is a legend to some people and a hoax to many others. But count a dedicated group of researchers statewide as among those who believe the elusive creature is very real.
May 23, 2000
The Scrubgrass Grange will host “Tick Talk” at 7 p.m. Tuesday at its meeting hall at 5104 Emlenton-Clintonville Road, Emlenton.
Robert and Linda Benner of Emlenton will celebrate their 55th wedding anniversary Friday.
Tom and Rhonda Best of Cooperstown will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary Sunday.
Franklin High School physics teacher Matt Jones and 16 high school physics and biology students recently visited Sandycreek Elementary School to assist first graders with an innovative “egg drop” activity.
Cranberry Class of 1956
May 22, 2000
Belles Lettres
The Oil City Knights of Columbus will hold its annual Memorial Day Mass at 10 a.m. Monday, May 30, at Calvary Cemetery.
The Scrubgrass Grange will host a program titled “Tick Talk” at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Butler Health System Clarion Hospital is offering an emergency medical technician course beginning Tuesday, June 21, for individuals interested in a career in emergency medical services.
The Clarion County Career Center held its senior recognition program Wednesday at Keystone High School.
Tickets are being sold for the Titusville Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual Wine Walk, which is dubbed “Red, White & Booze.”
John Martin, a 1999 graduate Clarion Area High School graduate, will be the featured speaker at the school’s commencement ceremony set for 7 p.m. Thursday, May 26, in the high school auditorium.
Colleen O’Reilly, of College Station, Texas, daughter of the late Lynn O’Reilly, and Pat O’Reilly of Mardella Springs, Maryland, and Eric Guth, of College Station, Texas, son of Chris and Sharon Guth of Clarion, were married April 22, at Pecan Springs Ranch in Dripping Springs, Texas.
Lakeview alumni
More groups and organizations are bringing back their special events, so the newspaper has restarted its weekly calendar of events listing to help readers find things to do in the community. The Events Hub will be featured each Friday in The Derrick and The News-Herald.
May 20, 2000
Gary and Brenda O’Brien of Oil City will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary Sunday.
The Barrow-Civic Theatre opened its doors last weekend to princesses, knights and superheroes during its “What a Character!” event.
Motorists who are finding their vehicle license plates difficult to read can take steps to get a replacement plate during an event set for 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, June 2, at state Rep. Donna Oberlander’s district office.
The Venango PA Senior Environmental Corps will conduct a spring macroinvertebrate study at 10 a.m. Thursday, weather permitting.
Valley Grove School Board members listened to experts who discussed costs and a timetable for the installation of air conditioning at Rocky Grove High School during the board’s meeting this week.
