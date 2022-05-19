Graduates
Emily Renee Lewis of West Sunbury, formerly of Clarion County, graduated with honors from the University of Pittsburgh School of Dental Medicine.
Updated: May 19, 2022 @ 4:45 am
A Forest County businessman was honored with two awards during National Small Business Week this month.
Recovery is Community, Northwest Pennsylvania, is hosting a virtual conference series on Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome (NAS) in June.
The 26th annual Swing for Susies memorial golf tournament will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 4, at Sleepy Hollow Golf Course in Cooperstown.
The Venango County Fairgrounds in Franklin will host the Memorial Day Mayhem 3 demolition derby at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Clarion TOPS
Forest County commissioners took another look at the ambulance service situation in the county during their meeting Monday.
Lewis Lumber and Milling, a producer of unfinished hardwood wide plank flooring, cabinet moldings and components, is opening its first manufacturing operation in Pennsylvania and will create 100 new jobs in Clarion County.
Franklin School Board members will vote next week on a tentative budget for the 2022-23 school year that doesn’t include a tax increase.
The Cranberry Economic Development Committee talked about some familiar topics — the property beside UPMC Northwest, broadband, and the Cranberry Mall — during the panel’s monthly meeting Tuesday.
A $3 million road restoration project along Pittsburgh Road and the 15th Street Hill in Franklin will start next month, according to a news release from PennDOT.
The PennDOT project to replace a 80-year-old bridge that carries Route 62 over Little Sandy Creek in Polk Borough is expected to start next week.
May 19, 2000
A Memorial Day service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, May 30, at the Rockland Cemetery.
Union High School will hold its graduation ceremony for seniors at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 26, in the school gymnasium.
Doug Mastriano, who captured the Republican nomination for Pennsylvania governor in Tuesday’s primary election, was also the clear favorite in the race among GOP voters in Venango and Clarion counties.
May 18, 2000
The Marienville Volunteer Fire Co. will hold its semi-annual Tour de Forest ATV/UTV/OHM ride on Allegheny National Forest roads Saturday and Sunday.
Titusville Summer Theatre is bringing its program back after a two-year hiatus and is offering auditions for its production of “Big Fish.”
Franklin Preservation will hold a program titled “A Tour of Franklin Ballrooms” at noon Saturday. Those who plan to attend should meet at the Franklin Area Chamber of Commerce and be prepared to climb steps and walk at least a mile.
Clarion Area High School has announced the valedictorian and salutatorian for the Class of 2022.
Clarion-Limestone juniors Jocalyn Henry and Ava Boyer had a real life civic lesson, as they worked at the polls at the Clarion Township building during the primary election.
The nationwide baby formula shortage that has had parents desperately scrambling to locate the needed nutrition for their children is also being felt in the local area, as the Life Center in Franklin has especially been affected.
The Cranberry Economic Development Committee heard from three representatives of Child Development Centers at the committee’s monthly meeting Tuesday.
Awarded
The Clarion First Presbyterian Church will distribute food bags Thursday, starting at 2 p.m. and continuing until supplies are gone.
Cranberry Class of 1960
BIRTHDAYS — Several residents at Sugar Creek Station in Franklin will mark their birthdays in June. They include: Eileen Montgomery, June 4; Bruce Rodgers, June 5; Elizabeth Monahan, June 7; Barbara Baker, June 8; Donna Shultz, June 9; Phyllis Osgood, June 16; James Anderson, June 27; and My…
OC Garden Club
Shearer-Shick Post 454 of the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1732 will host commemorative Memorial Day services in Rimersburg on Sunday, May 29, and Monday, May 30.
May 17, 2000
People “give back” in a variety of ways. For Limestone Township’s Linda Schirmer, a breast cancer survivor, it’s using her crafting background to make wall hangings from recycled jewelry as a way of raising funds for The Cancer Center at Clarion Hospital.
BROOKVILLE — “Santa” came to town on Monday with a whole lot of his friends, as trucker David “Santa” Riddell and the People’s Convoy stopped in Brookville on Monday on their way to Washington, D.C.
Franklin School Board members on Monday named a new acting superintendent.
Members of the Venango County Economic Development Authority were updated on 100 Seneca at Cornplanter Square in Oil City and the eAcademy during the panel’s monthly meeting Monday.
Here’s a rundown of all the names on Pennsylvania ballots today in the races for governor, lieutenant governor and U.S. Senate.
More groups and organizations are bringing back their special events, so the newspaper has restarted its weekly calendar of events listing to help readers find things to do in the community. The Events Hub will be featured each Friday in The Derrick and The News-Herald.
In the wake of the leaked U.S. Supreme Court draft decision on Roe v. Wade, about 60 abortion-rights supporters, at top, and about 30 anti-abortion supporters, at bottom, rallied in Clarion on Saturday. The abortion-rights rally, which was held in front of the Clarion County Courthouse, was …
Boyd and Ann Enos of Pleasantville will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary Tuesday.
