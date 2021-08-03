Dean's list
Kayla Karg of Venus has been named to the dean's list for the spring 2021 semester at Clarion University of Pennsylvania.
The Cranberry High School Class of 1965 held its 55+1 class reunion on Saturday at Wanango Country Club. Forty-three classmates attended.
Aug. 3, 1999
Tom and Elaine Fesenmyer of Marble will mark their 60th wedding anniversary Thursday.
The Douglas C-53 Skytrooper was on the factory floor in Santa Monica, California, when Pearl Harbor was attacked on Dec. 7, 1941, and was accepted by the Army Air Corps weeks later in January 1942 and sent to Bolling Field in Washington, D.C.
CLARION - The Clarion Forest VNA Hospice Program is seeking volunteers for its integrated health care team.
Venango Democrats to meet Wednesday
The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has confirmed that a tornado touched down near Dempseytown on Thursday.
As World War I began in Europe, The Derrick followed the progress of the war from afar, printing accounts of the battles and maps showing what armies were advancing where.
Dean's list
Rocky Grove Class of 1970
Clarion TOPS - The meeting of Take off Pounds Sensibly 742 of Clarion was held July 26 with 13 members weighing in.
Here are some highlights of what life was like in Oil City in the 1920s after World War I, a time often remembered for its prosperity:
Tri-county's gasoline prices
PennDOT seeks input on highway safety
Aug. 2, 1999
National Fuel Gas Distribution Corp. is requesting a rate increase of more than $10 in the monthly bill of a typical residential customer.
CLARION - Clarion University's Educational Talent Search (ETS) will host two SAT review sessions in Ralston Hall, which are free to local students in grades 9-12 and are offered through a grant from the U.S. Department of Education.
NEW BETHLEHEM - The farm came to town Friday at the home and garden exhibit at the Clarion County Fair.
NEW BETHLEHEM - The first modern tractors rolled onto the farm in the 1920s, and some of those very same tractors rolled into the Clarion County Fairgrounds on Friday.
July 31, 1999
Earl and Rhonda Salser of Knox celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary Wednesday, July 21.
The Barrow-Civic Theatre's youth theatre program presented "The Granny Awards" Thursday at the Barrow, and the production marked the first time in-person audiences were at the theater in nearly 16 months.
Applications are being accepted for another round of the Northwest Commission's Greenways Block Grant program's funding for 2019-22.
Clarion County Fair
The United Way of the Titusville Region and the Titusville High School Student United Way/Interact will host the annual Stuff the Bus event from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, in Scheide Park.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service is conducting a recreation site analysis (RSA) of the developed recreation sites in the Allegheny National Forest.
More than 11,000 data breaches, causing exposure of more than 1.6 billion personal records over a span of about 15 years, is at the core of the Unemployment Compensation (UC) fraud uptick, according to a press release from the state Department of Labor and Industry.
July 30, 1999
Today
PennDOT has announced that the Exit 60 eastbound Shippenville ramp on Interstate 80 will be closed from 6 p.m. today through 6 a.m. Monday as part of the ongoing resurfacing project for Interstate 80 in Clarion County.
WASHINGTON - U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson, R-15th District, and U.S. Rep. Salud Carbajal, a California Democrat, introduced a bill to reauthorize the federal orphan well remediation program under the Energy Policy Act of 2005 for five years at $50 million per year.
Tri-City Duplicate Bridge - Winners at Tuesday's meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Laura Flick and Karen Steele, first; Frank Klinger and Stewart Kunselman, second; and Sunnie Clickett and Barry Cressman, third.
TITUSVILLE - The United Way of Titusville's 2021 campaign kickoff will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 11 at the YWCA Lawn, 212 N. Franklin St.
Here is a list of all the Oil Heritage Festival queens since the first festival back in 1979:
WRC CHANGES - Two people have been named to new administrative positions with WRC Senior Services. Ashley Buzard, a New Bethlehem native, was named administrator of Highland Oaks, a three-story personal care community in Clarion. She was most recently the personal care home administrator at …
PITTSBURGH - UPMC on Wednesday announced that its board of directors has unanimously selected Leslie C. Davis to succeed Jeffrey A. Romoff as president and chief executive officer, effective Sunday.
July 29, 1999
CLARION - Clarion County law enforcement agencies have become suspicious that pills appearing to be legitimate prescription medication are actually fentanyl.
FRANKLIN - Yard sale 207 14th St. Wed thru Sat. Aug. 4 - …
Household Sale - 294 Old Route 8 South - TItusville, Pa. …
Inside house and garage sale. 172 Somac Drive, Seneca. Au…
KNOX 644 Petrolia Street. Huge multi family garage sale. …
KNOX: 851 Petrolia Street. Garage Sale. August 5, 6 &…
Oil City, 1 East 9th St. Top of Central Ave. Early Bird G…
Baughman’s Market - Peaches, Sweet Corn, Apples, Mellons.…