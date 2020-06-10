Dean's list
Daniel Parrett, a 2019 graduate of East Forest High School, was named to the dean's list for the spring semester at Clarion University.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. High 89F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: June 10, 2020 @ 4:53 am
Dean's list
Daniel Parrett, a 2019 graduate of East Forest High School, was named to the dean's list for the spring semester at Clarion University.