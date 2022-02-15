Graduates
Nicole R. Skokowski graduated from Penn State University-Behrend in December with a bachelor of art degree in psychology and a minor in Spanish.
Christian Life Academy will host an “ABC’s and 123’s of Kindergarten” informational luncheon Wednesday, March 16.
Oil City TOPS — Thirteen TOPS and four KOPS attended last week’s meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.
WARREN — State Rep. Kathy Rapp, whose 65th district includes Forest and Crawford counties, announced fire departments in those counties have been awarded money from a grant program administered by the Office of the State Fire Commissioner.
BELLEFONTE — U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson will host a telephone town hall beginning at 5:30 p.m. today to answer questions from constituents and provide an update on work being done in Congress.
The Nifty at 90 series in today’s newspaper spotlights Mildred “Millie” Cozad of Franklin. The article was submitted by her family.
Celebrating their first birthdays today are Forrest Taylor Williams, son of Mason Williams and Kyla Parkinson of Oil City; Felix Irias-Boone, son of Brittany Boone and Erick Irias of Oil City and grandson of Eric and Sanya Boone of Oil City; and Lewis Ryan Bell, son of Ryan and Laura Bell of…
Valley Grove School District is in the process of pre-registering students who will be eligible to enter kindergarten in the fall.
Feb. 15, 2000
Don and Susie Fidler of Rocky Grove will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary today.
Feb. 14, 2000
Vincent E. Latshaw Joanna Latshaw of Richland Hills, Texas will celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary today.
The Nifty at 90 series in today’s newspaper spotlights Richard H. Clark of Franklin. The article was submitted by his family.
Clarion TOPS — The meeting of Take off Pounds Sensibly 742 of Clarion was held Feb. 7 with eight members weighing in.
Bodhi Bhagwat, son of Marie and Amit Bhagwat, grandson of Frank and Nancy Gill of Oil City, and great-grandson of Charolette Jones McCullough of Seneca, will celebrate his first birthday today.
The Nifty at 90 series in today’s paper spotlights Rita Marguerite Hepfl Reed of Clarion. The article was submitted by her family.
The latest Oil Region Guide, the tourism publication produced by the Oil Region Alliance, hits literature racks, visitor centers and the Internet this week.
Feb. 12, 2000
The Barrow-Civic Theatre in Franklin has hired Kristy Moore as the theatre’s administrative assistant/education coordinator and Jenalee Schenk as theatre relations coordinator.
Cranberry Area High School’s World Language Club wants to help animals on Monday, Valentine’s Day, and on Love Your Pet Day, Feb. 20, by asking the community and student body to donate to the Venango County Humane Society in Seneca and Precious Paws in Franklin via the club.
WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Bob Casey announced as a result of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, Pennsylvania will receive $25 million to expand access to electric vehicle charging as part of the national electric vehicle charging network.
Oil City Class of 1963
Saturday is PA 211 Day in Pennsylvania, and the United Way of Venango County will help observe how PA 211 continues to support the community by helping anyone who is trying to find health or human services for themselves, a friend or a loved one.
Feb. 11, 2000
TITUSVILLE — Drake Well Museum and Park is seeking volunteers for the upcoming season.
HARRISBURG — Various fire and ambulance companies within the 63rd District will share nearly $350,000 in grant funding through the state’s annual Fire and Company/Emergency Medical Services Grant Program, state Rep. Donna Oberlander announced.
Cranberry Township roadmaster Ted Williams is hoping for an early thaw that will help conserve the township’s salt supply.
Central Elementary School students in Franklin School District gathered in the school gym Thursday afternoon as they enthusiastically waited to hear the results of a pop tabs competition for sixth grader Emily Bookwalter.
Blood drive
The following students at East Forest High School were named to the honor roll for the second quarter grading period:
Feb. 10, 2000
The following students at East Forest Elementary School were named to the honor roll for the second quarter grading period:
The following students at Oil City Area Middle School were named to the honor roll for the second quarter grading period:
Keystone Class of 1961
Barrow card party — Mary Ann Richardson, Mary Emanuele and Barb English were bridge winners at this week’s Barrow card party.
WASHINGTON — U.S. Sens. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., in a letter to Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona requested answers regarding what they say is states’ failure to institute polices that protect students from educators who engage in sexual misconduct.
WASHINGTON — U.S. Sens. Bob Casey, D-Pa., Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, and Rob Portman, R-Ohio, sent a letter to Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai to express concerns about the threat to domestic production of grain-oriented electrical steel (GOES).
The following students at West Forest Elementary School were named to the honor roll for the second quarter grading period:
Organizers of the Oil Country Bluegrass Festival have announced the event for 2022 will be canceled.
Clarion County commissioners are concerned about the condition of the county courthouse.
