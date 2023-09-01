Graduation

Ashley Bartels of Grove City graduated from Lebanon Valley College in Annville in August.

Community News

Final 2 Sherman lighthouse tours scheduled

The Tionesta Lions Club has announced the last dates this year for tours of the Sherman Memorial Lighthouse in Tionesta will be the second Saturdays of September and October: Sept. 9 and Oct. 14, from 1 to 4 p.m.

About People
RECEIVING PhD — Kathryn Kapp, a 2013 North Clarion High School graduate and 2017 Gannon University graduate, successfully defended her doctoral dissertation, “Plasma Proteomic Factors Associated with Sepsis Survival Outcomes,” on Monday, Aug. 7, and will receive her doctorate of philosophy (…

NEW MEMBERS — Christian Cyphert and Chad Kiser were inducted as new members into the Clarion Rotary Club on Monday. The club meets at noon Mondays at the Clarion YMCA, and more information is available by visiting www.clarionrotary.com

Cool sight at 100 Seneca
Cool sight at 100 Seneca

A cooling system, composed of a couple of units that approximately weigh a combined 35,000 pounds, was hoisted atop 100 Seneca in Oil City by a crane early Tuesday morning.