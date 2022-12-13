Master’s degreesAlexis Weaver, formerly of Franklin, has received her master’s of education degree in teacher leadership from the American College of Education.

She is an elementary autism support teacher in the Erie Public School District.

CASA director Evans to retire
  • From staff reports

Cinnamon Evans, director of Venango County’s Court Appointed Special Advocates program, has announced her retirement, effective at the end of the year.

Education

VARHA saddles up for open house
  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

There might not be enough snow for a one-horse open sleigh, but family cart rides and kids’ pony rides are being offered Saturday at the Venango Area Riding for the Handicapped Association (VARHA) as part of its open house event.

Fly tying classes to start Jan. 18

  • From staff reports

Keystone Fly Fishers, a charter chapter of Fly Fishers International located in Franklin, will offer a “beginners” fly tying class at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18.

Center to distribute free Narcan

  • From staff Reports

Trilogy Wellness, an addiction treatment center in Franklin, will hold a free distribution of Narcan from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, at The Pointe in Oil City.

Titusville chamber appoints new director
APPOINTED — Rebecca Saintz will replace Darlene Maginnis as executive director of the Titusville Chamber of Commerce. Maginnis is retiring this year. “I have spent the last decade traveling the Midwest as a military wife and have gained a lot of experience doing volunteer work with military …

Shippenville holds the line on taxes

  • By RYAN S. PUGH Clarion News writer

SHIPPENVILLE — A tax hike in 2023 was mentioned as a possible solution to ease Shippenville’s financial woes. In the end, borough council unanimously voted against it.

Valley Grove president, vice president retain roles

  • By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer

The Valley Grove School Board unanimously voted for Brandon Winger and Cindy Swendsen to keep their positions as president and vice president, respectively, during the board’s reorganization meeting on Monday evening.

Area AA Meetings Listed

The Tri-City area Alcoholics Anonymous organization has provided the following updated information about when and where meetings are held regularly in the area.