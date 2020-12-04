Dean's list
Emma Rose Dye was named to the dean's list for the fall semester at Slippery Rock University with a 4.0 grade point average.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Thursday announced Venango County reported 45 new cases of COVID-19 (37 confirmed and eight probable), giving the county a cumulative cases total of 1,095 (880 confirmed and 215 probable).
The Oil City Main Street Program's annual Jingle Bell 5K Run/Walk set for Saturday as part of the city's annual Christmas Past celebration has been modified from its traditional in-person format to a virtual event.
Dean's list
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Human Services announced it is altering payment schedules for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) for December to allow benefits to be issued without delay in case of a federal government shutdown.
TIONESTA - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District is hosting a snowperson contest beginning today and running through Jan. 22 at Tionesta Lake.
Seven facilities in Venango County have received an allotment of COVID-19 antigen tests.
Richard Laird Williams, 89, of Sharon, formerly Clarion, passed away peacefully on Dec. 2, 2020, in his home with his family at his side.
The following students in the Valley Grove School District were named to the honor roll for the first quarter grading period:
EARNS DEGREE - Stephanie Fiely, assistant executive director of the University of Pittsburgh at Titusville's Education and Training Hub, defended her dissertation and earned a doctor of education degree from the University of Pittsburgh. Fiely's research focused on understanding the region's…
Butler Health System announced Clarion Hospital has been experiencing a growing number of COVID-19 patients as a result of community spread, which has put the hospital's critical care, or ICU, beds at capacity.
The Oil Valley Film Festival is taking place digitally this year, and 27 films will be shown beginning Friday and continuing through Sunday.
Tom Neely, a longtime member of the Cranberry School Board, was unanimously re-elected to a one-year term as board president at a reorganization meeting held Tuesday.
The Victorian Christmas bazaar held for 16 years at the Oil City Knights of Columbus as part of the annual Christmas Past celebration will not be held this year due to pandemic-related health directives that include capacity limitations.
The Oil City Fire Department will collect toys and donations for its Toys for Tots program on Friday.
CLARION - The Christmas lights are twinkling in Clarion, but the hustle and bustle in preparation of the season is missing.
The Oil City School board elected officers for the coming year during its reorganization meeting on Tuesday evening.
The number of families seeking food assistance at the Cranberry Food Pantry is going up and that has volunteers hustling to meet the need.
CLARION - The Clarion County commissioners made a move toward what is designed to be better cooperation between Clarion University and the county for emergency communications.
HARRISBURG - The tri-county area's unemployment rate continues to fall, with both Venango and Clarion counties showing seasonally adjusted rates for October below the averages of the statewide rate of 7.3%.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Monday announced 59 new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the tri-county area, and Butler Health System said an additional virus-related death occurred Sunday at Clarion Hospital that has yet to be reported by the state.
Three individuals from Central Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend, according to a post by Franklin Area School District Superintendent Mark Loucks on the district's Facebook page.
Democrats cancel meeting
An additional $1,940 has been collected in the Friends for Food campaign, bringing this year's total to $46,996.35.
The American Cancer Society will offer local residents an opportunity to symbolically light a bulb on its Tree of Hope located in the common area at the Cranberry Mall.
Vida Pyle Murray of Emlenton marked her 100th birthday on Sunday, Nov. 29.
The Nifty at 90 series in today's newspaper spotlights Robert Usoff of Franklin. The article was submitted by his family.
WINNERS - Nate Amon and Rick Walkeo were winners in a photography contest and fundraising project conducted by the Franklin Public Library. Community members were asked to submit photos for the contest with their entry fees being earmarked for library use. Then library patrons were allowed t…
HARRISBURG - A group of Pennsylvania lawmakers introduced a resolution Friday disputing the results of the general election in the state.
Despite being two days after Thanksgiving, Christmas hasn't started yet. In fact, Advent doesn't even start until tomorrow, and then we still have 26 days before Christmas truly arrives.
Blood drive
HARRISBURG The state Department of Health on Friday announced Clarion County reported 38 new cases of COVID-19 (10 confirmed and 28 probable), Venango County reported 28 new cases (13 confirmed and 15 probable), and Forest County reported six new cases (two confirmed and four probable).
A book written by a former Franklin-area resident about his recollections of the village of Galloway can be purchased in a couple of ways.
Food boxes being given
ERIE - In response to a holiday season that will be like no other, the Diocese of Erie has launched Simply Celebrating, a new micro-site to help people fill Advent and Christmas with simple, meaningful and fun activities. It can be found at http://www.eriercd.org/christmas.
City crews will pick up leaves next week in the following areas:
The Oil City IOOF Lodge 589 received its charter in September 1866.
The following students at Clarion-Limestone Elementary School have been named to the honor roll for the first quarter grading period:
Tri-City bridge club - Winners at the Tuesday meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Barry Cressman and Edie Foster, first; Mary Ann Richardson and Gene Wagner, second; and Burdell and Norm Sherman, third.
