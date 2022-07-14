Graduates
Ryan William Hart of Franklin has graduated from the University of Texas at Galveston with a doctorate degree in medical humanities.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Ryan William Hart of Franklin has graduated from the University of Texas at Galveston with a doctorate degree in medical humanities.
PITTSBURGH — U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced Lawrence County has been designated as a High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) by the White House’s Office of National Drug Control Policy.
July 14, 2000
Franklin City Council members approved several Historical and Architectural Review Board (HARB) certificates of appropriateness, including one retroactively for residents who said they had not known they needed one before painting their home, during their meeting this week.
The Pine Valley Boys will perform at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 19, at the Venango Museum of Art, Science and Industry, at 270 Seneca St. in Oil City.
Graduates
Clarion Garden Club
Cranberry Class of 1960
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the entire region saw an increase in the average number of daily COVID-19 cases in the latest seven-day reporting period.
The Oil City YWCA spaghetti supper fundraiser that will be held Thursday, July 21, during the Oil Heritage Festival will be offered as a dine-in, takeout and drive-through event.
Tea Party to host film screening
Nearly 100 people gathered in downtown Franklin late Wednesday afternoon to protest the Supreme Court’s ruling last month that overturned Roe v. Wade and stripped away women’s protections for abortions.
A picture of a patch of lilies that was published in Tuesday’s newspaper was grown by Donna Morrison.
FEATURED — Randall S. Rosenberger, formerly of Franklin, was featured as an expert commentator on cost-effective ways local authorities can improve parks and recreational facilities in a WalletHub article about the worst U.S. cities for recreation. Rosenberger is an associate dean of Student…
July 13, 2000
A free informational program about home canning and food preservation will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Scrubgrass Grange as part of the grange’s “Talking Tuesday” program.
CLARION — Clarion County commissioners got a glimpse of the future of internet services in the county on Tuesday.
Wednesday, July 13
Venango GOP sets headquarters hours
Dwight Guth of Oil City was the grand prize winner of a drawing held during the St. Joseph Church of Lucinda annual 4th of July Celebration.
July 12, 2000
Oil City TOPS
WINNER — Madolyn Williams of Franklin won three first-place awards in an educational contest sponsored by the Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Court St. Thomas 1483, of Franklin. Williams entered and won in three categories — poetry, art and computer art. Her entries were sent on to a sta…
Thomas and Theresa Kachik of Rockland will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Friday.
Dale and Barbara Myers will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Friday.
WASHINGTON — U.S. Reps. Mike Kelly, R-16th District, and U.S. Rep. Mike Thompson, a Democrat from California, introduced the Protecting Public Safety Employees’ Timely Retirement Act of 2022, a bill to amend the federal tax code in order to allow first responders the ability to access their …
Northern Pennsylvania Regional College will hold an open house event for prospective students from 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 19, at the Education and Training Center at the University of Pittsburgh at Titusville.
(The Nifty at 90 series in today’s newspaper spotlights Shirley Louise Hazlett of Oil City, formerly of Franklin. The article was submitted by her daughter, Joyce Forbes.)
Venango County will sponsor a household hazardous waste and electronics collection event Saturday, July 30, at the county’s recycling center in Franklin.
July 11, 2000
July 10, 2000
Many local students were named to the dean’s list at Clarion University for the spring semester. They include:
Tri-City Duplicate Bridge
Future Leaders and Entrepreneurs Exchange (FLEX), the young professionals group of the Venango Area Chamber of Commerce, is hosting this year’s Oil Heritage Festival Bike ‘n Brew on Saturday, July 16, the weekend before the Oil Heritage Festival.
Many local students are among the recent graduates at Clarion University.
Allegheny RiverStone Center for the Arts will host theater organist, pianist and multi-talented instrumentalist, Dennis James, at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 31, at Lincoln Hall in Foxburg.
July 8, 2000
Eakin
July 7, 2000
Forest County commissioners took care of a couple of matters of routine business during their brief meeting Wednesday.
4 - Hankook 275/55R20 M/S tires, Craftsman Generator 5600…
Benefit Yard Sale - Fri July 15 & Sat July 16 9am-5pm…
Buying old watches, broken or not, pocket watches, costum…
MECHANIC WANTED! We need a mechanic! Looking for work and…
Oil City - 165 River Street - Large Garage Sale - Sat. Ju…
Pathways Adolescent Center, located at 370 N. Seneca Stre…
Seneca 155 Fairfield Ave. Yard Sale. July 15-16th, 8-2pm.…
Venus-Large garage sale -4137 Route 157 Venus July 14-15,…