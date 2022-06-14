Graduates
Indiana Judy graduated May 29 from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine, earning his degree as a doctor of osteopathy.
East Forest High School held its awards ceremony June 3. The following awards were presented:
Clarion First Presbyterian Church will distribute food bags at 2 p.m. Thursday.
Venango DAR
The following students at West Forest High School were named to the honor roll for the fourth quarter grading period:
The following students at West Forest Elementary School were named to the honor roll for the fourth quarter grading period:
The following students at East Forest Elementary School were named to the honor roll for the fourth quarter grading period:
The following students at East Forest High School were named to the honor roll for the fourth quarter grading period:
Ryan Parrett is the valedictorian and Shelby Nelson is the salutatorian of the East Forest High School Class of 2022.
The Oil Region Alliance of Business, Industry & Tourism has received a $20,000 Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission Keystone Historic Preservation planning grant to assess nonprofit-owned historic buildings with rental potential in the region.
The Venango County housing rehabilitation program has been awarded a $400,000 grant from the Pennsylvania Housing Affordability and Rehabilitation Enhancement (PHARE) fund.
Chuck and Debbie Bickel of Venus will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Thursday.
June 14, 2000
Richard and Carol Ferringer of Cambridge Springs, former area residents, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Friday.
Graduates
MEADVILLE — State Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn on Saturday joined the French Creek Valley Conservancy and the Pennsylvania Organization for Waterways and Rivers to celebrate French Creek as the 2022 River of the Year.
COOKSBURG — The sound of battle drifted over Cook Forest over the weekend for the annual French & Indian War encampment. While the men were fighting the women were hard at work in the camps.
June 13, 2000
Keystone Class of 1961
June 12, 2000
The following students at Cranberry High School were named to the honor roll for the fourth quarter grading period:
The following students at Allegheny-Clarion Valley schools were named to the honor roll for the fourth quarter grading period:
The following students at Christian Life Academy were named to the honor roll for the fourth quarter grading period:
Hunting and furtaker licenses are now being sold for the 2022-23 season.
Bob Morgan, the state director of the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development, will visit the Oil Region on Tuesday, June 21.
The Oil City Fire Department is accepting donations for its annual Coats for Kids drive.
HIRED — The Oil Region Alliance of Business, Industry & Tourism has hired Grace St. Clair as a new project coordinator. She interned at the ORA for three summers while pursuing a bachelor’s degree from Clarion University. She graduated summa cum laude in May from the university’s honors …
Forest County commissioners dealt with a few matters during their meeting Wednesday.
Oil City Garden Club
The following students at Franklin High School were named to the honor roll for the fourth quarter grading period:
Graduates
Cranberry Class of 1960
The Oil Region Library Association will hold its second annual Oil Region Festival of the Book from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27.
Darcie Maul is the valedictorian and Logan Carll is the salutatorian of the West Forest High School Class of 2022.
Franklin City Council approved funding for improvements to the intersection at 12th and Liberty streets during the panel’s monthly meeting this week.
Jeffrey Gaines will perform at the Venango Museum of Art, Science and Industry on Seneca Street in Oil City at 7 p.m. Friday, June 17.
The Oil City Main Street Program’s Music on the Square outdoor concert series is returning to Oil City this summer, and the first performance will feature Clarion-based band Gravel Lick at 7 p.m. Thursday in the center paved area of Town Square.
Coaches and managers of local baseball and softball teams who want their teams to be featured in the newspaper’s upcoming Youth Baseball-Girls Softball edition may contact Cindi Power at (814) 677-8370 to make the arrangements.
More groups and organizations are bringing back their special events, so the newspaper has restarted its weekly calendar of events listing to help readers find things to do in the community. The Events Hub will be featured each Friday in The Derrick and The News-Herald.
GRADUATES EARLY — Aurora Joy Millward of Marienville earned her high school diploma May 31, just two months after turning 15. She carried a 4.0 grade point average and completed 33 credits that are transferable to college. She is the daughter of Travis and Randi Millward, who have independen…
Pennsylvania’s 2022-23 hunting and trapping seasons are fast approaching, with licenses set to go on sale starting Monday.
