Graduates

Indiana Judy graduated May 29 from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine, earning his degree as a doctor of osteopathy.

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

DCNR celebrates French Creek as 2022 River of the Year
Community News

DCNR celebrates French Creek as 2022 River of the Year

  • From staff reports

MEADVILLE — State Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn on Saturday joined the French Creek Valley Conservancy and the Pennsylvania Organization for Waterways and Rivers to celebrate French Creek as the 2022 River of the Year.

Community News

About People

HIRED — The Oil Region Alliance of Business, Industry & Tourism has hired Grace St. Clair as a new project coordinator. She interned at the ORA for three summers while pursuing a bachelor’s degree from Clarion University. She graduated summa cum laude in May from the university’s honors …

Events Hub
Community News

Events Hub

More groups and organizations are bringing back their special events, so the newspaper has restarted its weekly calendar of events listing to help readers find things to do in the community. The Events Hub will be featured each Friday in The Derrick and The News-Herald.

Community News

About People

GRADUATES EARLY — Aurora Joy Millward of Marienville earned her high school diploma May 31, just two months after turning 15. She carried a 4.0 grade point average and completed 33 credits that are transferable to college. She is the daughter of Travis and Randi Millward, who have independen…