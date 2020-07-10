Graduates
Maddie McFall of Erie, daughter of Keith and Stacey McFall of Oil City, graduated from Penn State Behrend in Erie with a bachelor of science degree in elementary and early childhood education and a minor in special education.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Sunshine this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 93F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: July 10, 2020 @ 10:29 am
Graduates
Maddie McFall of Erie, daughter of Keith and Stacey McFall of Oil City, graduated from Penn State Behrend in Erie with a bachelor of science degree in elementary and early childhood education and a minor in special education.