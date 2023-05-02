Nursing degrees
Seven nursing graduates were recognized Saturday during the annual nursing pinning ceremony and commencement exercises at the University of Pittsburgh at Titusville.
Updated: May 2, 2023 @ 6:02 am
Seneca Rocks Audubon Society will hold a free nature program at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, at the Clarion Free Library’s lower conference room.
A Penn State Extension workshop titled “Cooking for Crowds: A Volunteer’s Guide to Safe Food Handling” will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, at Trinity Point Church of God in Clarion.
DOCTORATE — Lauren Swatzler, a 2015 Rocky Grove High School graduate, received her doctorate in audiology Saturday from the University of Pittsburgh. She was also awarded the outstanding audiology student clinician honor. She received her bachelor’s degree in 2019 from Bloomsburg University,…
Oil Creek State Park has several upcoming activities. Here’s a look at what the park is offering:
A Tri-County Envirothon competition was held last week at Clear Creek State Park in Sigel between 10 teams from six high schools in Clarion, Forest and Jefferson counties.
UPMC and UPMC Health Plan were among 50 large employers to be honored with the Business Group on Health Best Employers: Excellence in Health & Well-Being Award.
The Union Middle School band and Union Senior High School concert band will perform at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, in the Union High School gymnasium.
PennDOT’s District 1 is inviting high school students in the Northwest region to participate in the annual Paint the Plow program.
The Forest Area Arts Council and Titusville Council on the Arts are partnering to present the Creative Entrepreneur Conference at Pleasantville Camp on Saturday, May 20.
The Armstrong, Indiana, Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission has received $1 million in grants to be a regional recovery hub for Regions 5 and 7 that encompass 22 counties.
The Clarion Conservation District partnered with local organizations and businesses to hold Clarion Green Fest Saturday at the Clarion County Park.
SELECTED — Grace Barlett, a junior at Allegheny-Clarion Valley High School, was one of 72 students selected for the Pennsylvania Governor’s School for the Sciences from an applicant pool of 403 students across Pennsylvania. The School for the Sciences, hosted at Carnegie-Mellon University fo…
The third and fourth graders at West Forest Elementary recently finished reading the book “Miracles on Maple Hill” which was written in 1957 by Virginia Sorenson.
Here is the Oil City street sweeping schedule for next week:
National Fuel Gas Distribution Corp. has submitted to the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission its quarterly adjustment to gas supply charges that will take effect Monday.
CLARION — After years fighting to repeal Act 77, the Republican Party is now embracing the controversial election law.
WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., introduced the Visitable Inclusive Tax Credits for Accessible Living (VITAL) Act to address the housing affordability and accessibility crisis for people with disabilities, according to a news release from Casey’s office.
Woods & River Coffee in Oil City and the Northwest Hospital Foundation are teaming up to raise funds for local healthcare needs during National Hospital Week.
The United Way of Venango County has partnered with local organizations to bring Summer Career Camps to Venango County.
The Cranberry High School Tunnel Rats team took home the first-place title in the annual Venango County Evirothon competition at Two Mile Run County Park.
Bryon and Teresa Hudson, of Polk, will celebrate their 40-year wedding anniversary Sunday.
Bluegrass touring band and recording artists High Fidelity will perform at Lincoln Hall in Foxburg at 8 p.m. Friday, May 12.
TITUSVILLE — The University of Pittsburgh at Titusville has announced it will celebrate its annual pinning and commencement ceremonies for graduating nursing students at 11 a.m. Saturday in Henne Auditorium in the Broadhurst Science Center.
Forest County is partnering with Warren County to provide Veterans Affairs services to Forest County veterans.
Applications are now being accepted for the Miss Junior Teen and Miss Teen scholarship program that is held during Clarion’s annual Autumn Leaf Festival.
The following students at Venango Technology Center were named to the List of Excellence for the third-quarter grading period:
Several payments for roofing work and window replacements in the Franklin Area School District were approved at this week’s Franklin School Board meeting.