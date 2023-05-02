Nursing degrees

Seven nursing graduates were recognized Saturday during the annual nursing pinning ceremony and commencement exercises at the University of Pittsburgh at Titusville.

Community News

Cooking for Crowds workshop set in Clarion

A Penn State Extension workshop titled “Cooking for Crowds: A Volunteer’s Guide to Safe Food Handling” will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, at Trinity Point Church of God in Clarion.

DOCTORATE — Lauren Swatzler, a 2015 Rocky Grove High School graduate, received her doctorate in audiology Saturday from the University of Pittsburgh. She was also awarded the outstanding audiology student clinician honor. She received her bachelor’s degree in 2019 from Bloomsburg University,…

SELECTED — Grace Barlett, a junior at Allegheny-Clarion Valley High School, was one of 72 students selected for the Pennsylvania Governor’s School for the Sciences from an applicant pool of 403 students across Pennsylvania. The School for the Sciences, hosted at Carnegie-Mellon University fo…