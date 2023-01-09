Dean’s list
AJ Howard of Venus was named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at PennWest University Clarion.
Jan. 9, 2001
President Biden has signed legislation that will reauthorize northwest Pennsylvania’s Oil Region National Heritage Area for the next 15 years along with 54 other National Heritage Areas throughout the country.
Entries for the Nature Art Showcase and Sale scheduled Feb. 3 and 4 in the lobby of the Barrow-Civic Theatre in Franklin have started to arrive.
Nick and Heather Skokowski of Oil City have announced the engagement of their daughter, Nicole Skokowski of Converse, Texas, to Will McFall of New Braunfels, Texas.
The Franklin Gardeners Association has elected its 2023 board of directors.
The Clarion Area Chamber of Business and Industry is accepting nominations for its annual awards.
Penn State Extension, in partnership with the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Bureau of Forestry and the Clarion County Forest Stewardship Committee, will host the Clarion Forest Landowner Conference from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Grunenwald Science & Tech…
The Oil City Elks lodge has made a donation of $4,000 that will help Venango County veterans.
Jan. 8, 2001
Sugarcreek Borough Council members were presented with two solutions during their meeting Wednesday regarding concerns raised by Venango Water Sewage owner Kevin Rhodes about a water line crossing a culvert.
The PCN television network will provide extensive coverage of the Pennsylvania Farm Show, which starts Saturday in Harrisburg and run until Saturday, Jan. 14.
Jan. 6, 2001
Jan. 5, 2001
Tri-City Bridge Club
STRATTANVILLE — Clarion Township is appealing the 2020 census numbers, and township supervisors made very plain what is at stake during their meeting this week.
Oil City Redevelopment Authority members decided at their meeting Wednesday to move forward with the process of acquiring a blighted property in the East End.
The Keystone Fly Fishers, a charter chapter of Fly Fishers International located in Franklin, will offer a “beginner” fly tying class starting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18.
Jan. 4, 2001
Farmers National Banc Corp., the holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield, announced Tuesday it has completed the merger of Emclaire Financial Corp., the holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton (Emlenton Bank), with and into FMNB Merger Subsidiary V, LLC, a…
Driver improvement course
Feldman Jewelers took the prize for best window in the City of Franklin’s downtown Christmas window contest.
Officials at Butler Health System and Excela Health announced Tuesday they have finalized the joining of the two organizations to create a new health system serving western Pennsylvania.
A new bakery in downtown Oil City will hold a grand opening from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday with a ribbon cutting at noon.
Jan. 3, 2001
Justin Fleeger, the current first assistant district attorney in Venango County, has announced his candidacy for Court of Common Pleas judge in the county to fill one of the two seats left open by the retirements of Robert L. Boyer and Oliver J. Lobaugh.
Thursday, Jan. 5
Jan. 2, 2001
This morning (Saturday) we learned of the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. May he rest in peace.
The Tri-City area Alcoholics Anonymous organization has provided the following updated information about when and where meetings are held regularly in the area.
ERIE — National Fuel Gas Distribution Corp. has submitted its annual purchased gas cost filing as required by the state Public Utility Commission.
Clarion Class of 1960
Dec. 30, 2000
Saturday
The Forest County Country Music Association is ready for its 2023 music nights full of singing and playing, and the next evening of music will be Friday, Jan. 13.