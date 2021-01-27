Scholarship
Chris Wig of Titusville was named the 2020 Rotary District 7280 Servant Leader Scholar, earning a $5,000 scholarship.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced 13 new cases of COVID-19 and seven new virus-related deaths were reported from the tri-county area.
HARRISBURG - Older and disabled Pennsylvanians can now apply for rebates on property taxes or rent paid in 2020, the Wolf administration announced.
HARRISBURG - Three area school districts were among 59 statewide that received grants for the purchase of food service equipment.
HARRISBURG -The state Department of Labor & Industry said it's working to resolve issues claimants have encountered in trying to resume receiving Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) benefits.
The Venango County 4-H recently recognized its 2020 award recipients.
A local organization's novel way to call attention to everyday heroes is cranking up as area residents offer their take on who should receive the accolade.
St. Patrick Church in Franklin was not built on the site of the city's opera house as was indicated in an Out of the Archives item published Monday.
HARRISBURG - State Rep. Donna Oberlander was among eight lawmakers elected to open leadership positions by the Pennsylvania House Republican Caucus.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Monday announced 16 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area and one new virus-related death from Venango County.
Franklin School District Superintendent Mark Loucks told school board members Monday "morale is up" in the district.
HARRISBURG - State House Health Committee majority chair Kathy Rapp, R-65th District, announced prior to Monday's reorganization meeting that she is again pursuing an agenda focusing on all human life.
MIDDLETOWN - A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Titusville sold a Powerball with Power Play ticket worth $150,000 for the Saturday drawing.
The following students in Allegheny-Clarion Valley School District were named to honors lists for the second quarter grading period:
Jim and Susie Miller of Oil City have announced the engagement of their daughter, Erin Marie Miller of Peoria, Arizona, to Conor Loudon Taylor, also of Peoria.
BIRTHDAY - Rhonda Bush of Reno will mark her 60th birthday Friday. Her friends and family are hosting a card shower in lieu of a birthday party due to the coronavirus. Cards may be sent to her at Box 177, Reno, 16343.
The Oil City Fire Department is looking at boats in the $55,000 to $73,000 range to replace a badly damaged rescue boat.
WASHINGTON - U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., issued the following statement on his decision to support the nomination of Janet Yellen to be Treasury Secretary:
Gerwick will seek Mercer County district judge post
Three local volunteer fire departments - Seneca, Pinegrove Township and Rockland - received a donation of canned emergency drinking water from the National Volunteer Fire Council and Anheuser-Busch .
Franklin Area School District is set to return to full-time, face-to-face learning for all students Monday.
CLARION - It was a Christmas miracle.
TITUSVILLE - The Titusville Area Chamber of Commerce board of directors announced the promotion of Darlene Maginnis to executive director.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Friday announced 25 new cases of COVID-19 and one new virus-related death from each of the counties in the tri-county area.
HARRISBURG - State Attorney General Josh Shapiro is alerting consumers that certain Pennsylvanians could experience delays in receiving their federal stimulus checks.
A draft of the strategic plan for the Oil Region National Heritage Area is now available for review prior to a public input ZOOM meeting that is schedule at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Thursday announced 537 new cases of COVID-19 and five new virus-related deaths were reported from the tri-county area.
Clarissa Davis Ray Carns Marvin of Franklin will celebrate her 100th birthday on Saturday.
HARRISBURG - State House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff, R-Centre/Mifflin, and House Appropriations Committee Majority Chairman Stan Saylor, R-York, sent a letter to Gov. Tom Wolf that requests a briefing for the House leadership team on the plan to deploy the COVID-19 vaccine.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced 30 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as three new virus-related deaths from Clarion County.
Forest County commissioners said Wednesday broadband access will be available very soon to some areas in the county.
Hawthorn Borough in Clarion County has received a $158,267 loan and a $1,179,583 grant to install approximately 6,430 feet of storm sewer, inlets and grass swales, according to a news release from Gov. Tom Wolf's office.
Forest County Sheriff Bob Wolfgang will not seek re-election to a sixth term this year.
MARIENVILLE -The Allegheny National Forest is proposing multiple activities to enhance forest health within Deadman Corners.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced 18 additional local cases of COVID-19 were reported.
