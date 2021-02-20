Dean's list
The following students from Venango County have been named to the fall 2020 dean's list at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
The following students at Franklin High School were named to the honor roll for the second quarter grading period:
CLARION - It was an early day Friday at the Clarion County COVID-19 clinic at the Clarion Mall, and by late morning all the available vaccine had been administered.
HARRISBURG -The state Department of Health on Friday announced 28 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as one new virus-related death from Clarion County.
Tri-City Duplicate Bridge - Winners at Tuesday's meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Burdell and Norm Sherman, first; Barry Cressman and Frank Lounger, second; and Laura Flick and Karen Steele, third.
Oil City
Ruth Daum Wagner of Cranberry Township will celebrate her 100th birthday Tuesday.
HARRISBURG -The state Department of Health on Thursday announced seven new cases of COVID-19 and one new virus-related death from each county in the tri-county area.
Clarion GOP Committee will hold signing event
The website to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine through UPMC is vaccine.upmc.com
Venango County commissioners are lining up a facility for UPMC Northwest to set up a public clinic to administer COVID vaccinations.
The fate of Pennsylvania's mail-in ballot law could be determined next week.
HARRISBURG - Facing growing demands on its highways, PennDOT on Thursday named nine bridges on six interstates that need upgrades and said it will consider tolling on the bridges to help generate the cash.
BUTLER - The Butler VA Health Care System on Tuesday reopened family visitations on a limited basis for residents of the Sgt. Joseph George Kusick Community Living Center.
The Northwest Commission is an Oil City-based, public, non-profit regional agency for economic and community development and a resource for transportation planning.
A free COVID testing site will be set up next week at the Rocky Grove fire hall.
Venango County Regional Planning Commission official Hilary Buchanan told those in attendance at Tuesday's commission meeting about a potential source of funding for safety studies, feasibility studies and plans.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced 23 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area.
The Clarion County Republican Committee announced it has unanimously voted to censure former Gov. Tom Ridge for "his actions against the Republican Party and former President Donald J. Trump."
Franklin High School students will return to 100% in-person instruction beginning Monday.
Valley Grove School Board members voted Tuesday to continue remote learning Fridays through March 12.
The following students at Valley Grove Elementary School were named to the honor roll for the second quarter grading period:
Franklin councilman to seek nomination
John Noel and Kathryn (Kathy) Bartlett of Oil City will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday.
William E. and Gloria M. Griffin of Clintonville will celebrate their 40th anniversary on Sunday.
Good Hope Christian Preschool
The following students at Rocky Grove High School were named to the honor roll for the second quarter grading period:
Clarion University is planning to reopen fully for the fall 2021 semester.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced 11 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area.
Clarion-Limestone Elementary School
EDINBORO - Edinboro University plans to open its campus in fall, assuming the COVID-19 situation improves and health officials do not advise against it, according to a university news release.
CLARION - Clarion First Presbyterian Church, 700 Wood St., will distribute free food bags from 2 to 4 p.m., or while supplies, on Thursday. The bags contain a wide variety of food staples, but also, meat, dairy and vegetables. Participants are asked to park in the church parking lot and walk…
Michael R. and Nancy A. Schneider of Fayetteville, North Carolina, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday.
Oil City TOPS - Eight TOPS and six KOPS attended last week's meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.
Dean's List
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health didn't provide a COVID-19 cases update Monday, but regular updates will resume today.
Blood drives
Winter weather is in the forecast for northwest Pennsylvania over the next few days, and PennDOT is urging motorists to use caution while driving.
