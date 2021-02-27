Achievements
Clarion-Limestone School District Academic Sports League team has won the Western Region Championship for the six consecutive year. The team dominated the medal count, capturing 39 of the possible 72 medals.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Achievements
Clarion-Limestone School District Academic Sports League team has won the Western Region Championship for the six consecutive year. The team dominated the medal count, capturing 39 of the possible 72 medals.
I know that this doesn't come as surprising news, but the last 11 months of our lives haven't been very normal. COVID-19 has definitely taken a toll on everyone.
The United Way of Venango County has launched a sock and underwear drive for local students.
Venango Technology Center will honor new inductees to its National Technical Honor Society at a virtual ceremony Monday.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health today announced it has aligned its COVID-19 quarantine guidance for fully vaccinated individuals with that of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Drug addiction seminar
Foy to seek re-election
A section of Route 322 between Bredinsburg and Deep Hollow roads in Cranberry Township was closed for several hours early Friday morning after rocks and other debris fell from the hillside and blocked both lanes of traffic.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Friday announced 17 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as one new virus-related death from Forest County.
A drive-up COVID-19 testing site will be held next week at the Marienville Area Civic Association (MACA) building.
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Friday it has donated $20 million to help a program aimed at distributing coronavirus vaccines to poor countries around the world.
PITTSBURGH - Scott W. Brady, U.S. attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania, on Friday announced he has submitted his resignation, effective Sunday.
Achievements
4-H PARTICIPANT - Cailyn Shaffer of Emlenton, a junior at Allegheny-Clarion Valley High School and a member of the Cranberry Clovers 4-H Club, is one of nine Pennsylvania 4-H members and educators who have been selected to attend the national 4-H conference. Youth and educators with 4-H from…
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Thursday announced a combined 16 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Venango and Clarion counties, as well as one new virus-related death from Clarion County.
The following seniors at Clarion-Limestone High School were named to the high honor roll for the second quarter grading period. Their names were omitted from a previous listing that was published in the newspaper.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has announced virtual viewing of the plans for the Interstate 80 North Fork bridges project in Brookville and Pine Creek Township, Jefferson County, will be available from March 1 through 22.
Business owners who want to submit an application for a forgivable loan to the Pennsylvania 30 Day Fund, make a donation or learn more about the nonprofit and its mission can visit the fund's website at pa30dayfund.com or go to Facebook, Twitter or Instagram at @PA30DayFund.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced a combined 21 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Venango and Clarion counties, as well as one new virus-related death from Venango County.
Tri-City Duplicate Bridge - Winners at Tuesday's meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Frank Klinger and Stewart Kunselman, first; Mary Emanuele and Mary Ann Richardson, second; and Rita Courson and Barb Crudo and Burdell and Norm Sherman, tied for third.
Dean's list
Franklin
The following students at Keystone High School were named to the honor roll for the second quarter grading period:
There is relief on the way for the hospitality industry in Clarion County.
The United Way of Venango County will provide 1,400 households in the county with items to prepare an Easter dinner from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 27, at the Rocky Grove fire hall at 29 Shuffstall St.
CLARION -The Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry is accepting submissions for the 2021 Autumn Leaf Festival theme contest.
Two local newspapers, each published as an afternoon daily and each family-owned, are featured in these two photographs in the Oil City Heritage Society collection.
Clarion Hospital has received enough COVID-19 vaccine for the next two weeks.
A welding apprenticeship program has started at Specialty Fabrication and Powder Coating in Franklin.
PITTSBURGH - For the third year in a row, the Ethisphere Institute, an organization focused on defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, has named UPMC one of the World's Most Ethical Companies.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced a combined 19 new cases of COVID-19 cases were reported from Venango and Clarion counties, as well as two new virus-related deaths from Venango County.
Boy Scout Troop 11 of Oil City honored two Scouts - Alex Cozad and Jackson Donovan - with their Eagle awards during a Court of Honor ceremony this month at the Barrow-Civic Theatre in Franklin.
CLARION - The impact of Pennsylvania's voting reform act is still being felt in Clarion County, and county elections director Cindy Callihan said Tuesday "normal activities in the election office don't exist anymore."
The following students at Clarion-Limestone High School were named to the honor roll for the first quarter grading period:
Oil City TOPS 0977 - Eight TOPS and six KOPS attended last week's meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.
KNOX - The Keystone School Board last week gave its retroactive formal approval to the hiring of former Oil City Area School District Superintendent Pat Gavin as acting superintendent.
White to seek third term as Venango DA
Franklin
The Allegheny River Stone Center for the Arts will host a St. Patrick's Day concert by Carnival of Souls at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 13, in Lincoln Hall in Foxburg.
Clarion County Career Center 2021 Spring Classes (Full Co…
DAYCARE DIRECTOR, Community Christian Daycare & Schoo…
Office Personnel Needed for local excavation company. Mus…
Thank you to each and every one who sent greetings for my…
POLK 1CENTER BOARD OF TRUSTEE MEETING On behalf of Collee…
Frampton Heath Station 200 South 5th Ave. Clarion has off…
Political Buttons and Ribbons wanted by collector. Top pr…