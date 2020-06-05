Graduates
Reese Michael Bole, grandson of Polk residents, graduated from Kiski School, an all-boys private college preparatory school in Saltsburg, during a virtual commencement ceremony on May 27.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Cloudy skies this morning will become partly cloudy this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 81F. Winds light and variable..
Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: June 5, 2020 @ 7:49 am
Graduates
Reese Michael Bole, grandson of Polk residents, graduated from Kiski School, an all-boys private college preparatory school in Saltsburg, during a virtual commencement ceremony on May 27.