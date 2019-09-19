Todd Guth, an associate professor at the University of Colorado School of Medicine, recently received his master's degree focused on gathering validity evidence for the assessment of physical examination competence in medical students.
Dr. Guth works clinically in the Emergency Department at the University of Colorado Hospital at the Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora, Colorado. He serves several educational roles at the institution including co-clerkship director of the emergency medicine associate program director for the Denver health residency in emergency medicine.